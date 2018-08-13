New Book Offers Battle Tested Framework For Entrepreneurs Looking to Grow Their Sales & Business Through Profitable Speaking

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Lafferty, two-time international best selling author, has released his new book Make More Money Speaking...For Profit Minded Entrepreneurs & Executives: Even If You Hate Selling Or Have Never Spoken In Public Before! The book is aligned with his mission to dramatically increase sales growth for entrepreneurs and organizations. "Speaking in Public is an incredibly powerful selling tool for entrepreneurs, but the vast majority of business owners and sales professionals do not know how...or even where to begin," stated Lafferty. "This is not about modest incremental sales growth. Leveraging profitable speaking for sales growth is a game changer and will create an immediate competitive advantage for any organisation that uses it," he continued.

His A,B,C presentation framework can be used as a template ensuring any spokesperson can deliver a powerful and profitable presentation from scratch every time. The framework he shares in his book has been used by the world's most popular and sought after business speakers. "I am so excited to break down this framework with entrepreneurs around the globe. We share a common focus: to improve sales and support dramatic bottom-line results quickly. Profitable speaking with the right message to the right audience does that, and does it fast!"

Section 1 of the book covers how to immediately grab the audience's Attention as quickly as possible by involving them using uniquely engaging language so that they feel involved with the presenter from the start.

The next section is the Body of the presentation which covers how to have audience members so engaged that they are on the edge of their seats, hanging on to your every word.

The final section shows how to bring the audience to an essential Call to Action, ensuring that the presentation is a success.

Gary's best-selling book Make More Money Speaking...For Profit Minded Entrepreneurs & Executives: Even If You Hate Selling Or Have Never Spoken In Public Before! (Industry Icon's Secrets) was released August 13, 2018 on Amazon in print and Kindle versions.

About Gary Lafferty

Gary is a two-time #1 International Best Selling Author, World Class Speaker, and Expert Advisor. He's the creator of several business programs and frameworks including, Industry Icon Secrets™ and Presenting for Profit™. Over the last 20 years, he has taught and mentored over 150,000 people across 6 continents.

