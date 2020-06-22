New Book Offers Guide for White People to Have Meaningful Conversations on Race

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aaron L. Myers, II, author, activist and entertainer, announces the release of his new book "White People Talking to White People: A Guide On How to Broach the Conversation of Race with Your White Friends and Family," a forward-thinking guide to having courageous conversations on race.

Myers is a 36-year-old African-American who currently resides in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Navarro County, Texas in the same county where his family members were enslaved. He was inspired by his personal and professional life experiences, coupled with his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Over the years, many of his white friends and colleagues have approached him looking for guidance on how to have meaningful and open conversations on race.

"Dismantling racism is a practice, a life ethic, a commitment to live and learn every day," Myers said. "This how-to guide can be used in the living room, board room, and classroom. I have created a framework to spark conversation between white people in a non-accusatory way."

Myers beta tested the exercise with a select group of white individuals, producing immense success.

"Having these conversations educates white people," said Pamela R. Jones, President and CEO, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington. "Nelson Mandela said, 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.' Thank you, Aaron, for posing these questions and inviting me to participate. As a lifelong advocate of brown and black girls, I will now use what I have learned in all that I do."

The book provides a 10-step guide, complete with accompanying anxiety-reducing exercises, that gives readers an interactive experience on breaking down race-related issues. It also includes a list of definitions for commonly used words describing race that readers are encouraged to digest and use as an ongoing resource.

"'White People Talking to White People' is an important road map for white people who know they have a role to play in repairing racism in America, but don't know where to start," said Robert C. White, Jr., At-Large Member of the Council of the District of Columbia. "All successful civil rights movements in America have allies. With more allies, we can repair racism in America."

Readers can access the book at Amazon.com for $9.99 and on the Amazon Kindle app using any smart device. Myers is actively seeking feedback from readers who use his 10-step guide and would like to be featured in the print version of the book, to be released later this summer.

For more information, visit Myers' website at http://www.aaron2.me/ or contact him at [email protected].

