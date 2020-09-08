New Book Praised for Thrilling Concept

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Blank Check, A Novel: What if You Were Asked to Help Reinvent Public Schools by Aaron Smith, Ph.D., is a fictional tale grounded in reality. Smith challenges young adults to confront adversity and rise to join a generation that will step-in and re-engineer public education in America. The story evolves into what could be the reality check that public schools in America need to reshape the educational systems.

In Blank Check, A Novel, Aaron Smith, Ph.D., begins the chilling adventure of a teenager in serious jeopardy in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Smith encourages proactive thoughts on what graduates should look like after high school and how they should be prepared for a career.

Smith discusses why teachers should be given the freedom to teach and why communities should have the power the make schools the center of their communities.

He illustrates a fictional storyline that parallels many issues schools face, from a student's struggle with drugs to an educator's frustration in the classroom.

This intriguing young adult novel discusses the current state of education and its cultural impact on students. The character Josiah tests his educational theories in a place with low standards and poor student performance, demonstrating how many strategies used in public education do not work for all students. Blank Check, A Novel challenges young adults to think creatively and work to exact change in public education.

Blank Check comes with three and vital messages:

Defeating opioid addiction

Having the courage to stand on your beliefs

Involving our youth in critical decisions rather than passing them over

When these elements are combined, the world will learn that change can be accomplished in our culture.

A study guide accompanies Blank Check, A Novel, where it's designed for middle and high school students to become active learners. Using both traditional and distance learning, the guide optimizes learning where it transforms students into critical thinkers. The guide was co-written by Aaron Smith and Christine Dittmyre. For more information on the study guide, visit https://aaronsmithphd.com/blank-check-study-guide.

About the Author:

Dr. Aaron L. Smith is an author, an active and leading STEM school director, and a professional international speaker with expertise in STEM Education and Workforce Development. Aaron assists schools, corporate supporters, and community leaders to collaborate and sustain diplomas to dollars pipeline of competent and job-ready employees. He graduated from Old Dominion University with a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and has obtained over two decades of experience in the classroom as a mathematics teacher and administrator. Aaron received the Crystal Star Award from the National Dropout Prevention Center and the ING Unsung Hero Award. He is also the author of Awakening Your STEM School, which assists readers in understanding STEM and providing a blueprint to change their school into an elite STEM Center. Aaron currently resides in Chesapeake, VA.

More About This Title:

Blank Check, A Novel: What if You Were Asked to Help Reinvent Public Schools? by Dr. Aaron Smith, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on Sept. 8, 2020. Blank Check, A Novel — ISBN 9781642798852 — has 290 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $15.95.

