New Book 'Project You' Introduces Powerful Anti-Aging, Anti-Cancer Superfoods to U.S. Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and women's health advocate Neely Mack has released her new book, Project You: A Lifestyle Guide to True Health and Longevity, a comprehensive roadmap to living a long and disease-free life. Praised by Olympic Gold Medalist Julia Mancuso as "a guidebook for optimal physical and mental health," Project You outlines a program for achieving true health, inside and out, through the 3 "pillars of wellness"-- gut health, mindfulness and exercise.

Project You: A Lifestyle Guide to Truth Health and Longevity, by Neely Mack

Project You includes soup and smoothie recipes made with Australian "bush" foods that Mack is introducing for the first time to the U.S. market, including the touted, anti-oxidant rich Kakadu plum, which Is being studied for its anti-cancer and anti-Alzheimers's properties.1 With its rich composition of phytochemicals and microelements that assist in cellular repair, the Kakadu plum is also a powerful weapon against premature aging.

In Project You, you will discover:

The amazing connection between "gut" health and your physical and mental well-being. Who would guess that some of the mainstay foods in the American diet-- milk, bread, eggs-- could be wreaking havoc on your gastrointestinal tract and leading to inflammation and disease?

Powerful new superfoods from the Australian bush including Kakadu plum, Riberry and Ahiflower oil.

Delicious new recipes for superfood smoothies and soups that are rich in antioxidants that help repair cellular stress, improve cognitive function, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation.

The secrets to inner peace and emotional balance, and meditation practices to help you get there.

Exercise regimes of top athletes that will keep you physically and mentally fit, not drained and depleted.

Praise for Project You

"Project You is a beautifully written and very inspiring book that outlines exercise routines that align your body, mind and spirit." -- Jill Dailey, Founder and CEO of The Dailey Method Barre and Cycle Studios

"Project You is the health and wellness program I need to complement my intense physical training." -- Julia Mancuso, U.S. Olympic Skier, Four-time Olympic Gold Medal Winner

"As a medical practitioner and nutritional consultant for over 20 years, I've seen the negative consequences of poor gut health, including chronic fatigue, joint pain and autoimmune diseases. Project You offers a simple strategy for healing a 'leaky gut' and restoring your energy and zest for life through a nutrient-rich, superfood-packed diet." -- Willie Victor, Nutritionist and Founder of Essentials for Health

"Project You is an extraordinarily beautiful health book, filled with great information on how to lead a healthy and vital life." -- Elson Haas, MD, Director of Preventive Medical Center of Marin and author of Staying Healthy with the Seasons

About the Author

A former competitive athlete, author and entrepreneur Neely Mack began a lifelong search for "true health" after suffering debilitating health problems in college, where she played Division I tennis. She has spent the past 20 years of her life traveling the world, researching the healing properties of superfoods that slow down the aging process and prevent disease, and studying "supercentenarian" cultures where people live to ages well beyond 100 years.

See https://projectyoubewell.com/press-kit

