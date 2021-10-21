New Book, 'Quirky Black Sci-Fi Tales: Volume 1,' Weaves Black Feminist Futurism with the Fantasticism of the Universe

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With her debut collection, Quirky Black Sci-fi Tales: Volume 1, newcomer M'Shai Dash blends unfeigned humor, warmth, and peculiarity while celebrating Black women as survivors, adventurers, and champions. In five spellbinding tales, we are introduced to Black heroines on the verge of upending the world they know, while using courage they never knew they had. As the women confront monsters of both the human and inhuman kind, each woman is catapulted into quests of self-discovery that illuminates their force within the universe.

"A wild ride... the wit of 'Insecure' meets the dark whimsical futurism of 'Black Mirror' in these sci-fi shorts." Blacksci-fi.com

When asked about her inspiration, Dash said, "I write stories that reflect Black women like myself and those around me. We are quirky, smart, rebellious, brave, survivors, and champions. We persevere in a world that doesn't always appreciate us. We do our best to embrace our failures and use them to catapult us into our success. Most importantly, we manifest the realities we want for ourselves, drawing from the magic that flows within us...even if it takes a little while for us to find it."

About M'Shai Dash

M'Shai S. Dash is an author, blogger, and speaker from Washington, D.C. Interweaving her passion for storytelling with her love of speculative fiction, Dash's writing explores and celebrates intersectionality, blackness, futurism, and rebellion in tales that center brave, memorable heroines.

