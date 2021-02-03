New Book Rebuffs Role of Germs in Health

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary new book about digestive health—Let's Talk Sh!t: Disease, Digestion and Fecal Transplants—is now available through Progenabiome Press on Amazon. Written by award-winning humorist Sheli Ellsworth and internationally known gastroenterologists: Drs. Sabine Hazan and Thomas Borody, this book will transform everything you thought you knew about health. Researchers from all over the world are coming to the same conclusion: most disease is linked to microbial imbalance. From Autism to Obesity, we are at the mercy of the microbes, fungi and viruses that outnumber our human cells. They are the maestros of our health. Funny, insightful and based on sound scientific medical research, Let's Talk Sh!t will change your gut instinct. Anyone with health problems should give this easy to read 220-page book a look. Contacting Dr. Hazan for an interview or for information about our microbiome and COVID-19.

Review from Dr. Neil Stollman: I'm a GI doc (and admitted colleague of Drs Hazan and Borody) but also a curmudgeon and general pop-medicine cynic particularly in the radically overhyped microbiome space. So I'm primed to be skeptical, but they really nailed it here!

For one it's super readable and funny, which I wasn't expecting.

Further, it's reasonable in its science and advice, no irrational promises, just the facts... But these are really amazingly interesting facts, so the story stands on its own.

Well done, team!

Review from Apex Training: This book by Dr. Hazan has been a "Game Changer "for some of my athletes that have been dealing with digestive issues, lending to poor sleep, and abdominal distention. Upon utilizing the information found in her book, within ONE week, there has been a measurable improvement with my athletes sleeping pattern, improved stamina, along with not feeling so bloated. Much thanks, for this scientific researcher, who has pulled back the layers to see what really is the heck going on with our gut! I'm weightlifting coach, who is also a physical therapist, and retired competitive weightlifter. Nothing worse than having to contend with an irrationally behaving GI tract, when you're doing some heavy squats in the gym. Get this book, if you want to improve your athlete's performance. Even though the book discusses FMT, it has many other noteworthy information to optimize immunity & nutrition.

