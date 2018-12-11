ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitutionally Religious: What the Constitutions of 180 Countries Say About Religion and Belief includes most of the important provisions, clauses and texts within national constitutions on religion.

Compiled by Eron Henry, a clergyman, communications professional, and CEO of Eron Henry & Associates, the book offers a roadmap and guide for the reader or researcher to what a country says or values about faith and belief.

New book references what national constitutions say about religion

"Eron Henry offers an invaluable contribution," says Raimundo Barreto, professor of World Christianity at Princeton Theological Seminary in New Jersey in the United States. Religious advocates and others "now have within hand's reach the references to freedom of religion and belief in the constitutions of 180 of the 195 countries that exist in the world."

Neville Callam, former general secretary and CEO of the Baptist World Alliance, the global umbrella organization for Baptists, commends the book as "a laudable effort that provides ready assistance to those who need a quick reference guide for the place accorded to religion and religious liberty in countries around the world."

"This volume provides a valuable resource to all who are concerned with official policies on religion throughout the world," says Tony Cartledge, a Divinity School professor at Campbell University in North Carolina in the USA.

Henry, who has been to some 30 nations, notes that "countries have very different understandings of how religion is governed." While for some nations "religion is at the heart of national life, for others, it lies at the periphery."

Constitutionally Religious is available on Amazon.com in both Kindle and paperback.

