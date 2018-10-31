New book release A Time for Heroes: 2017 Las Vegas Shooting from Author Colby Van Wagoner

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Colby Van Wagoner's gripping release, A Time for Heroes: 2017 Las Vegas Shooting, paperback and eBook is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and through additional retail stores.

The book presents a comprehensive examination of local law enforcement agencies and the FBI's detailed investigation process, case evidence, in-depth psychological pattern analysis, deviant criminology traits, and social aspects. All of which pertains to Paddock's behavioral criminal profile and neuropathology, with correlations related to perception of motive. Included are harrowing accounts of law enforcement teams and private security, on and off duty emergency responders, active duty and military veterans, and attending civilian's heroic acts detailed throughout the attack. Accounts detail the officer's first approach, breach, and entry into the shooter's room. Additional examination explores Stephen Paddock's historical background, family dynamics and a father's criminal past. In addition, to revealing effects of more than 20 years of pathological gambling addiction, secretive deviant lifestyles with Las Vegas escorts, correlating to a final autopsy and unexpected brain scan results not expanded on, beyond the published release. Presented in A Time for Heroes: 2017 Las Vegas Shooting are concepts far beyond simple cut and dry explanations released to the public.

The Las Vegas mass shooting happened October 1st, 2017 on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. At least 58 people were killed, and 564 documented to be injured, when Stephen Paddock opened fire around 10:05 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada. The deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. At 11:20 p.m. police breached the suspect's room, where Stephen Paddock was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Revealed in the book are personal accounts of heroic acts of bravery and courage, from individuals in the direct line of fire among the relentless barrage of bullets, and those who risked their lives to provide critical care to the wounded, while others assisted hundreds to the cover of safety. The message is one of continued hope, in times of unexpected tragedies that people were there with critical training and response skills to provide comfort and courage, and that no one suffered alone.

