New Book Release: "Bible Dynamics - Evolving Personalities and Ideas"

Biblical personalities are often perceived as larger-than-life, heroic figures, who surmount incredible obstacles to advance the world. And yet, little emphasis is placed on their personal evolution.

However, according to the centuries-old Kabbalistic tradition revealed in our times by Rabbi Y. L. Ashkenazi, the heroes of the Torah are evolving personalities. They undergo profound change over the course of their lives while acquiring new ideas and personal qualities through the dialogue with God. The Bible Dynamics commentary is a unique interpretation of the Torah through the lens of this tradition.

Volume 1-a of the Bible Dynamics is now available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1949900207

The 388-page book covers the first half of the Book of Genesis. (Volume 1-b, on the second half of Genesis, is being prepared for publication).

For a limited time this book is being offered at the low introductory price of $9.50 for a paperback, and $1.99 for a Kindle eBook.

Pinchas Polonsky was born in Moscow in 1958 and was active in Russia's religious Jewish underground community. After repatriating to Israel in 1987 and settling in Samaria, he continued to study and teach at the Bar Ilan and Ariel universities. He is the author of more than 25 books on the contemporary problems of Judaism (see https://www.pinchaspolonsky.org/en/). His life mission is the modernization of Judaism within the traditional framework. (For more details see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pinchas_Polonsky).

Dr. Polonsky states: "I hope that this commentary, which I have been working on for the last 15 years, will help to deepen the reader's connection with monotheistic foundation of Western civilization."

For more information please contact Alex Shlyankevich at [email protected] or text 617-332-0864

SOURCE Orot Yerushalaim Inc