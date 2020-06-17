New Book Released Today Targets Young Adults, Creating the Next Generation of Young Adult Entrepreneurs

RESTON, Va., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddie and Billie's New Business Adventure by Paul B. Silverman is the first book in the Doc Larsen Business Adventure Series™ providing young adults with new skills helping them plan, launch and manage a new business venture.

Print and Kindle Editions Doc Larsen Business Adventure Series

Teach young adults to fish and they eat. Teach young adults entrepreneurship and they think about business, understand how it works, how you evaluate ideas and shape ideas into business opportunities. Entrepreneurship empowers young adults with a head start - thinking 'out of the box', testing traditional ways of thinking, translating physical actions into models to drill-down on potential opportunities. Entrepreneurship empowers young adults with a competitive edge entering the job market regardless of what career path they pursue. Entrepreneurship teaches students critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, teamwork, ethics, social responsibility and how to plan, develop, launch and manage a new business.

Young readers are introduced to the Business In A Box™ planning system with seven integrated models, developed by the author introducing young adults to entrepreneurship and providing a strong foundation on how to create a successful new venture. The 'Business In A Box™' seven model approach is a powerful system, simple to plan, launch and manage new ventures. Easy to explain, the models fit together offering a simplified streamlined process and a powerful tool helping young adult entrepreneurs develop a new venture plan.



Using conversations and story-telling techniques, a light entertaining, highly readable, jargon-free style, not academic lectures, to develop a real business plan ensures Freddie and Billie's 'learn by doing' experience and journey is well received by young adult readers.

"My experience is young adult entrepreneurs have passion to 'do their own thing'. Think of two young kids selling cups of lemonade on the corner," said Paul B. Silverman, author of Freddie and Billie's New Business Adventure. "But moving beyond a lemonade stand is tough with lots to know. I created the new Doc Larsen Business Adventure SeriesTM to educate and motivate young adult entrepreneurs. I appreciated the positive reviews by initial reviewers for Freddie and Billie's New Business Adventure, the first book in the new series. With 29 million young adults unemployed in May, up from 14.3 percent in March, we need to spur entrepreneurship. And if Freddie and Billie's entrepreneurial journey helps even one young entrepreneur say 'I can do that', I will have accomplished my mission," said Silverman.

Freddie and Billie's New Business Adventure is available on Amazon Print and Kindle editions.



Local bookstore, library and educational institution distribution is delayed until Fall 2020.



