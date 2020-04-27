New Book Reveals Best Practices for Security Professionals Working in Other Cultures

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout their careers, military personnel often receive assignments that require them to relocate to foreign areas and work with individuals with diverse cultures. It is vital that they are able to function effectively within foreign regions, especially in tense situations that may create misunderstanding or negative reactions.

Save Your Ammo Cover

Infused with stories of real encounters, "Save Your Ammo" covers 12 cultural competencies that have proven useful for navigating the kinds of challenging engagements that arise in the security context. In his review of the book, General Tony Zinni says, "Every diplomat and member of our military serving overseas should have Save Your Ammo as required reading."

Dr. Louise Rasmussen, the lead author says, "Military professionals need more than cultural sensitivity. They work with people from all over the world, often in high conflict settings. They face some really tough and sometimes disturbing decisions in that context. We wanted to create a guide for junior service members that goes deeper than cultural sensitivity."

The first chapter helps newer military members make the link between cross-cultural relationships and their own mission success. The next couple of chapters lay out a mindset for coming to grips with culture and dealing with normal reactions to cultural differences – especially in high-stakes settings. The remaining chapters present the cultural learning, thinking, and interaction skills necessary for understanding and collaborating productively with individuals who hold culturally different values, beliefs, and perceptions.

Professor Michele Gelfand writes that Save Your Ammo is "…an incredibly riveting and indispensable book. Filled with countless stories of challenging cross-cultural encounters combined with practical advice that is extremely empowering…"

This is not an academic book. The lessons are grounded in the authors' studies that examined techniques used by military professionals with extensive experience abroad. The information was gleaned from individuals who have worked and lived in areas where they were confronted with problems that arise out of cultural differences and strife. "From these in-depth cognitive interviews, we've been able to uncover the tacit skills they rely on to think through sticky encounters and work with people who have radically different backgrounds," says Dr. Rasmussen.

"Save Your Ammo" draws heavily on descriptions of real lived incidents by some of the military's finest to illustrate best practices. "The book shows the skills that allow these culturally savvy professionals to see alternative ways to interpret and interact with host nationals and foreign partners," says Dr. Rasmussen. "Save Your Ammo will help better prepare more novice personnel to face these challenging assignments."

About the Authors

Drs. Louise Rasmussen and Winston Sieck are co-founders of Global Cognition. They aim to advance cultural competence in demanding environments through research, training, and assessment. Their scientific studies identified critical skills and strategies that enable people to adapt quickly to new cultures and work effectively with diverse partners. Drs. Rasmussen and Sieck have written for numerous scientific and trade publications, from the Journal of Cross-Cultural Psychology to Military Review. To learn more, visit www.globalcognition.org.

Contact:

Louise Rasmussen

Principal Scientist

Global Cognition

937-528-2350

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.globalcognition.org/save-your-ammo

SOURCE Global Cognition

Related Links

http://www.globalcognition.org

