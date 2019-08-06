New Book Reveals How Corporate Leaders Fail Employees and Put Their Companies' Future at Risk

In Leadership in the Age of Personalization , Llopis issues a clarion call to leaders: escape the traps of standardization, start leading with personalization – or fall to competitive threats on multiple fronts. Llopis uses research-based scenarios, data-driven proof and storytelling to show why outdated standards are failing in today's age of personalization – putting Fortune 500 companies at risk.

"Corporate strategies were not designed to serve the unique needs of people," said Llopis. "They were designed to manipulate and promote like-mindedness in people – putting people in boxes to control and limit the ways they think and perform at work. In today's age of personalization, people want to contribute on their own terms. Corporations are threatened by that, and have responded by creating standards that neutralize personalization rather than embrace it. That's a zero-sum game."

Llopis is available for interviews to discuss the book and to share insights on how leaders can constructively interrupt these unhealthy patterns.

Throughout the book, Llopis offers a straightforward path for rethinking the ways we think, work and lead, so leaders can:

turn compliant diversity initiatives into inclusion as a growth strategy,

stop promoting tribalism and start seeing employees as human,

shift the organization's focus from brand identity to individual identities,

invigorate a shared mission by elevating individual contribution, and

loosen their grip on the tyranny of results, and activate methods for leading in a way that honors today's age of personalization.

Employees are proud of their individuality and seek a sense of contribution, and purpose like never before.

"Leaders tell me they have felt restricted their entire professional lives, and they want to be free to be who they are. I wrote this book for them," said Llopis.

"Leadership in the Age of Personalization" is available for pre-orders on Amazon, 800-CEO-READ, Apple Books, Google Books, and Barnes and Noble.

SOURCE GLLG