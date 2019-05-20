New Book Reveals How To Achieve Financial Freedom Within 5 Years!

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even a successful couple earning six-figure annual incomes don't have true financial freedom. David and Leslie Shippy went from being a middle-class couple to obtaining financial freedom in just a few short years. Leaving their day jobs behind and leaving corporate America to live their dreams, the Shippys uncovered the secret to wealth – and now want to give back and teach it to others with their new book, Money Matters for Financial Freedom The Fast Path to Abundance in Life and Business (Morgan James Publishing, $17.95, Trade Paper, ISBN: 978-1-64279-089-4, April, 2019).

The Shippys pursued their wealth through real estate and currently manage a portfolio of apartments that consists of over 3,000 units and is worth over $350 million. Money Matters for Financial Freedom reveals the principles they used to make that leap to wild success happen.

"With the right mindset, goals, and actions, you can achieve anything – including financial freedom in less than five years," asserts Leslie, who used to be a social worker.

"This book is about creating successful businesses that generate massive income streams," claims David. "We help others understand that with the right mindset, goals, and actions anyone can achieve success."

The Shippys:

Teach powerful techniques for creating multiple business streams of income.

Show how to establish a life and business purpose that is aligned with your financial goals

Teach you how to create business core values that keeps everyone committed to achieving company goals.

Reveal to readers how to develop daily habits that support financial success.

Share step-by-step examples of how to manage money.

Outline proven techniques and leadership skills necessary for running a multi-million-dollar business.

"Shift your mindset to positive thoughts of abundance," says Leslie.

So how does one get started to reach financial freedom?

"First, pick a small goal that you can achieve in the next three months," writes David. "For example, this could be taking action on creating a new income stream. This could be investing in your first real estate deal, writing a book, researching franchise, or investing in a well-planned stock market investment. Set up a morning routine that supports this goal. Visualize every day what your life will look like when you complete this one goal. Spend at least one to two hours a day on this goal. Soon it will become a habit. Then, before you know it, three months will pass and you will achieve your first goal."

