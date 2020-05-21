New Book Shares a World-Famous Natural Healer's Secrets… Often Involving Ingredients Found in Your Kitchen

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perhaps no one is more surprised by the existence of the new book Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer: A Western Skeptic, An Eastern Master, and Life's Greatest Secrets (Wisdom of the World Press) than its author, Clint G. Rogers, Ph.D. Before Dr. Clint spent a decade traveling the world with the legendary Indian master healer Dr. Pankaj Naram, the university researcher was a skeptic when it came to alternative medicine.

But after witnessing Dr. Naram in action and watching him cure Dr. Clint's father, the researcher's attitude changed; sharing Dr. Naram's wisdom with people all over the world became his priority.

In the book's introduction, he writes, "The journey took me from the Lowes Luxury Hotel in Hollywood, California, to the best pizza restaurant in Italy; from the devastation of Ground Zero in New York City to the slums of Mumbai, India; and from my research at the clean and tidy University of Joensuu, Finland, to helicopter rides visiting fire pits and hidden temples in remote areas of the Himalayan mountains.

"I also recorded many of my countless conversations with Dr. Naram. They reveal secrets passed down by masters for centuries. To my surprise, I discovered that so many life-changing remedies for our health challenges can be found in our very own homes and kitchens, if we just know what to do."

Dr. Naram, who counted among his patients the Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, and Nelson Mandela as well as many ordinary people, passed away on Feb. 19. With Dr. Naram gone, Dr. Clint believes it is more important than ever to share these ancient secrets with the world. Volunteers are already translating the book, an Amazon bestseller, into 30 languages.

In an interview, Dr. Clint can discuss:

Boosting your immune system with things in your home

Instantly reducing anxiety and releasing stress

Healthy and lasting weight loss

Reducing blood pressure to normal in minutes

Easing arthritis and joint pain with food

Improving memory and focus by pressing certain points on your body

Praise for Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer

"Remarkable stories of people reversing all kinds of illness and diseases are not 'medical miracles.' These results are predictable when you follow certain principles. Health is your right. Clint is a seeker of truth with a curiosity that has led him on a unique path and mission. He has an impressive knowledge of useful but generally unknown ancient healing techniques." — Joel Fuhrman, M.D., president, Nutritional Research Foundation, and New York Times bestselling author

"Once I started reading, I didn't want to put it down! This book brilliantly bridges the East and West, like Autobiography of a Yogi did, in a way that is sincere, engaging, and refreshing. This book will spread all over the world, touching millions of lives, as the ancient secrets Dr. Naram shares change our beliefs about health and deeper healing." — Pankuj Parashar, artist, musician, and Bollywood film director

About the Author

Clint G. Rogers, Ph.D., is a university researcher whose TEDx talk on Dr. Naram has been viewed by millions. Dr. Clint designed and taught with Dr. Naram a university certification course in Berlin, Germany, for doctors. Dr. Clint is the CEO of Wisdom of the World Wellness and a trustee of the Ancient Secrets Foundation.

www.MyAncientSecrets.com

