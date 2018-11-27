New Book Shares Timeless Teachings Of Kindness And Community Building In A Title For Our Times

"Our mother taught us valuable life lessons using words that begin with the letter 'L. From lifting others up and not tearing them down; to leading; living life to the fullest, leaving a legacy; and finding time to laugh - all of her lessons can be applied to both adults and children, serving as reminders that we need to care for one another to create a better society," said Evers-Manly, who hopes the book will shine a spotlight on the long-lost traditions of basic kindness, community-building and love, which are much-needed today, while extending the indelible imprint left by Mrs. Manly for generations to come.

Mrs. Manly's L's is a simple guide for timeless truths for all ages, makes a great addition to any literary collection, and is a must-have for families, community organizations, churches, libraries, educators, after-school programs, and anyone that needs to be lifted.

An ardent philanthropist and way-maker Sandra Evers-Manly has lived her life purposefully ready to make a difference in the lives of others. Her passion for under-recognized causes has led her to channel her time and resources with lasting impact. Nationally recognized for her commitment to community, diversity and the arts, Sandra has maintained a strong focus on young people, encouraging them to get excited about education and the opportunity to excel. Now a first-time author, Evers-Manly has turned her life-long story-telling of her mother's favorite words using the letter "L" into a new, non-fiction book that recounts the daily lessons that shaped how she lives today. "Raised Up by Mrs. Manly & Her L's" is written by Sandra Evers-Manly with illustrations by Wendell Wiggins. Released: 11/11/18. Categories: Self Help/Family / Relationship / Non-Fiction / Children-Teen-Adult / Positive Image. Publisher: SEM Publishing House (Facebook @SEMPubHouse Instagram @sempubhouse Twitter @sempubhouse )

