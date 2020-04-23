New Book Shows How to Embrace God's Promises in Difficult Times

Eldredge fulfilled her promise. In her second book, The Inner Chapel: Embracing the Promises of God, she shares the gift given to each of us: the inner chapel, and how visiting it allows us to discover the promises of God.

The Inner Chapel: Embracing the Promises of God guides readers in entering their inner chapel, a sacred space within us where God resides, through prayer and Ignatian spirituality practices. While offering practices on how to enter the inner chapel, each chapter provides an opportunity to reflect on a certain promise of God.

Eldredge's down-to-earth stories and prayer experiences offer readers a path to hope instead of despair, peace instead of restlessness, and joy instead of anxiety. The promises of God Eldredge includes in The Inner Chapel provide comfort during a time we may feel isolated or anxious. These promises include:

There Is Rest for the Weary: We can find rest in God daily by pausing and being still with God. Time spent with God in prayer can renew our energy and allow us to recover our strength for day-to-day responsibilities.

We Are Never Alone: God is always with us, even in our times of loneliness and despair. In these times we must embrace God's gift of the inner chapel and be comforted knowing he is always present.

We Are Loved—Unconditionally: Eldredge reminds us that we are loved by God and we have to increase our capacity to receive God's love for us. By opening to God's love, we are able to love others in ways we never thought possible, which internally pulls us to share the good news of this promise with others.

We Have a Companion in Suffering: Recalling her grandfather's battle with brain cancer, Eldredge discovers our companion in suffering—God. In the same way God companioned Jesus in his suffering, God companions us in ours. We are never alone because Jesus who suffered walks with us.

The Inner Chapel will help readers look at their life and acknowledge all the ways God is a part of it. At the end of each chapter, readers are guided into entering the inner chapel, learning a new prayer exercise, and reflecting on specific Scripture that relates to the promise of God discussed.

The Inner Chapel is available as an e-book and paperback at loyolapress.com and Amazon.

About Becky Eldredge

Becky Eldredge is an Ignatian-trained spiritual director, retreat facilitator, and writer who helps others create space to connect faith and everyday life. She lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with her husband and three children.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others.

