PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From author Herbert Tabin: Think that you CANNOT earn 5%, 10% or 15% in today's zero rate marketplace? Has your investment advisor let you down? Does your stockbroker return less than 10% year-after-year? If you said Yes, you need to learn the secret.

New Book " the Billionaires Secret: How the World's Wealthiest People Get Rich and Stay Rich With Preferred Securities", Now on Amazon's Kindle, Reveals the Secret Ways the Mega-Wealthy Use Preferred Shares to Earn Money Monthly, Effortlessly.

Today most investors leave their hard-earned savings in the hands of financial advisors and gamble. With every market fluctuation comes fear and worry -- but you don't need to feel powerless any longer. With The Billionaires Secret (https://www.amazon.com/dp/191124938X/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_p-RvFbVWZPPRK $19.95 ISBN-13: 978-1911249382) from Huge Jam Publishing, if you know how to buy stock using an online broker, you can learn to buy and sell preferred shares and change the game.

This book teaches how to get a minimum return of 5% a year without excuses and higher returns around 10% with minimum movements. Anybody can learn the secret using this simple, step-by-step guide book, that requires absolutely no investment experience. Furthermore, many investments offer ways to just set-forget-and-collect regardless of market volatility.

With this book you will learn:

* How the richest use preferred stock to earn 5%, 10% or 15% in today's zero rate marketplace

* How to buy strong dividend and interest-paying companies that are too necessary to fail

* How to buy and sell preferred shares and handily outperform your broker.

The Billionaires Secret is also available at https://thebillionairessecret.com

About the Author

Herbert Tabin

Herbert Tabin is a retired investment banker, CBS television news contributor and author. He has been featured on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, TheStreet.com, The BBC and other media outlets. He was nominated for the 'Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year' award receiving - 'The Award for Business Leadership' for his public company. In the year 2000, the State University of New York (SUNY), established a computer lab at its Oneonta State campus in his name, naming it the 'Tabin Computer Lab'. He is the author of five books about money, technology and politics including, "The Billionaires Secret": How the World's Wealthiest People Get Rich and Stay Rich with Preferred Securities, "Socially Elected" as well as "Do It Yourself Online Reputation Management". He resides in South Florida.

