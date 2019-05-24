New Book: The Dishwasher's Son Brings The Current US Immigration Problem and its Effects on American Citizens Front and Center

PATTERSON, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a story of an anti-immigrant American teenager and border guard volunteer who accidentally gets deported to Mexico when the restaurant he works in gets raided by ICE.

While in Mexico he meets an uncle, and together they piece together the truth about his father's disappearance, and he must come to grips with the truth about the Mexican heritage he spent his whole life denying.

Now he must confront the challenges of getting across the border to get back to his family as his identity and core beliefs are fundamentally changing. "Some borders you just can't cross on foot."

The novel is written by Mike J. Quinn, a husband and father in a multi-national family who has been trying to unite his family under American citizenship for over ten years.

Mike has also written, "America Needs A DREAM" and "Immigration Reform Plan A" and can be found talking about the immigration crisis to immigration organizations, companies, and community events around the country.

The Dishwasher's Son goes on sale June 1, 2019, on amazon.com

