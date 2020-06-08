New Book "The FinancialVerse: Today's Life Insurance" by Harry N. Stout Guides Consumers Through the World of Life Insurance in the COVID-19 Era

In his new book, The FinancialVerse: Today's Life Insurance – A Protection Tool for Your Future, author Stout takes his over 20 years' experience in the life insurance industry and presents a clear path for consumers to follow in making the decision to purchase coverage.

According to Stout, most American adults have little personal finance education. As a result, they live in a world of constant financial anxiety and stress. These same feelings apply to life insurance, one of the major building blocks of a strong personal financial foundation.

Ideal for adults of all ages, the book provides a clear roadmap of the key questions and concerns of buying life insurance including:

What is Life Insurance?

Why Buy?

The Core Product Benefits

When Coverage is Not Needed

How Much Protection Is Needed

The Major Positives and Negatives of Available Products

The Misunderstood Tax Benefits of Life Insurance

Why Work-Provided Coverage May Not Be Enough

Where to Buy and the Five Step Buying Process

The FinancialVerse: Today's Life Insurance can be ordered at www.financialverse.com/life and through Amazon and major national book distributors. National distribution begins July 1, 2020.

About the Author

Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest life insurance companies. He has over thirty years' experience in all aspects of life insurance, annuities and personal finance. A certified public accountant by training, he has industry experience in the U.S. and abroad, working in Europe, Africa, and Australasia. He is a recognized thought leader, has written for numerous financial publications and has participated in national media of all types.

He is a past director of the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.

Visit www.financialverse.com and subscribe to Harry's free MoneySavers newsletter.

SOURCE The FinancialVerse Organization

Related Links

https://www.financialverse.com

