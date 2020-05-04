New Book Vindicates a Heroic Cop Who Fell Victim To Corruption

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How could one of the largest police departments in the United States step back and do nothing as an ex-con from the Aryan Brotherhood came after one of its own officers? In L.A.'s Last Street Cop: Surviving Hollywood's Freaks, The Aryan Brotherhood, and the L.A.P.D.'s Homicidal Vendetta Against Me (Highpoint Lit; May 4, 2020) author Al Moreno paints a chilling picture of official retribution for his whistleblowing on Los Angeles Police Department corruption. He lived to tell this tale but learned that even a life-saving cop doesn't have a shield big enough to protect him from a few bad guys in the Department wearing the same uniform.

Moreno's story not only takes us behind the wall of what really happens behind the scenes at the LAPD – and of what happens when cops turn on cops – but he gives us a gritty look at the dangers law enforcement confronted in the 1970s and 80s, seeking to contain drug rings, gang wars, and rampant crime. His narrated stories and insightful reflections have the feel of a Hollywood film. It's the story of how a true underdog (born in Tijuana, Mexico, growing up a dyslexic with a physical disability, living in poverty in a war zone with an absent father and 11 siblings) rose against the odds to become a high school dropout-turned-Vietnam War patriot and one of the LAPD's most effective street cops at the age of 29.

Moreno tells us:

How he overcame so many obstacles growing up to become a highly commended officer.

Insights on the phenomenon of gang violence – and how to stop it.

Gripping stories of how he was able to often avoid use of lethal force, despite confronting life-death situations.

How he closed the door on unsolved crimes in his private security work of the past 34 years.

Why his name deserves to be cleared after getting fired from a corrupt police department.

The challenges and opportunities for law enforcement in the Black Lives Matter era.

"Al Moreno's commitment and dedication to the citizens of Los Angeles were always at the forefront of his service. It's all there in his book," says Frank R. Flores, retired L.A.P.D. Sergeant.

For the past 34 years Moreno's firm, Global Investigations and Global VIP Security Services, has conducted high-level private investigations and security services for multiple VIP clients in the entertainment industry and Corporate America. For more information, please consult: www.laststreetcop.com.

