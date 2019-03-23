New Boundaries: Hublot Launches the Official ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Watch and Announces Cricketing Legend Kevin Pietersen as a New Friend of the Brand

The limited-edition Classic Fusion Chronograph ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 marks Hublot's role as Official Timekeeper and Official Watch of this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales

"Timing is vital in cricket. Cricket is a skillful, passionate game that brings people together all over the world. Hublot shares this global passion and is proud and excited to unveil the official ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 watch and to be working with cricketing legend Kevin Pietersen." Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO HUBLOT

Hublot, the Swiss watchmaker, is passionate about sport and is the first watch brand to work with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and to partner with its elite international cricketing events, including this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is the second cricket watch created by Hublot. The first was produced in limited series for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, which was won by Australia.

The new watch is a celebration of cricket and picks up from the original Hublot Cricket World Cup watch produced four years ago.

It features a number of characterful design touches to mark the association. The grey and red detailing found in the dial, satin-finished and polished ceramic bezel and leather and rubber strap are inspired by the colour palette of this year's event logo; the hands of the twin counters for the chronograph minutes and small seconds are shaped like cricket bats; the triple appliqué hour marker at 12 o'clock mirrors the three wooden stumps guarded by a batsman; and the sapphire case back is decorated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 logo.

The 45mm satin-finished and polished titanium case houses HUB1155, a skeletonised automatic chronograph calibre with a date at 6 o'clock. Only 100 pieces will be made.

At Baselworld 2019, Hublot is also announcing a new Friend of the Brand, former England captain Kevin Pietersen. Kevin was an explosive batsman and one of the outstanding cricketers of his generation. He played the last of his 104 Tests in 2014, and scored over 8,000 runs at an average of 47 during his international Test career.

Hublot has been working in cricket since it partnered with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. Today, the Swiss Watchmaker also counts Australian cricketing legend Michael Clarke as an Official Ambassador, and Indian limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma as a Friend of the Brand. In February, Hublot announced former England Ashes-winning captain and international cricket commentator Michael Vaughn as a Friend of the Brand.

Hublot is the Official Timekeeper and Official Watch of this summer's festival of cricket, which begins on May 30 when the tournament hosts and top-ranked side England take on South Africa. During the tournament's six-week schedule this summer, the 10 qualifying teams will all play each other in a round-robin format. In total, there will be 48 matches. The final will be played on July 14 at Lord's in London, the iconic home of cricket. Hublot will time each 50-over match.

Cricket is one of the world's most popular sports. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 attracted an estimated global audience of more than one billion. Last year, the ICC published a research project that revealed that more than 300 million people participate in the sport worldwide.

HUBLOT

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, HUBLOT is defined by its innovation, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. This "Art of Fusion" stems from the imagination of its visionary Chairman, Jean-Claude Biver, and has been driven forward by CEO Ricardo Guadalupe since 2012.

The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth.

Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to "Be First, Different and Unique", the Swiss watchmaker is consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colours, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).

HUBLOT is fully committed to creating a Haute Horlogerie brand with a visionary future: a future which is fused with the key events of our times (FIFA World Cup[TM], UEFA Champions League[TM], UEFA EURO[TM] and Ferrari) and the finest ambassadors our era has to offer (Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt, Pelé).

Discover the HUBLOT universe at our network of boutiques located in key cities across the globe: Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, and at HUBLOT.com

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS REFERENCE CASE CASE BACK DIAL & HANDS 525.NF.0137.VR.WCC19 Satin-ﬁnished Satin-ﬁnished Sapphire Crystal - Limited to 100 and Polished Titanium and Wicket Index at 12.00 pieces Titanium Sapphire Cricket Bat-Shaped Diameter: Crystal Counter Hands 45mm Thickness: 13.40mm MOVEMENTS WATER RESISTANCE BEZEL STRAP HUB1155: 5 ATM (50m) Satin-ﬁnished and Black Rubber and Self-winding Polished Grey Ceramic Grey Calf Leather Skeleton Chronograph 6 H-shaped Titanium Straps with Red Movement Screws Stitching Stainless Frequency: 4 Hz Steel Deployant (28'800 A/h) Buckle Clasp Power reserve: 42 Hours

