New Boutique Spa Brings Beauty to the Beach with Simplified Medical Aesthetics and Beauty Services on the Iconic Ocean Avenue

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves a great beauty treatment, but Santa Monica's newest medspa takes the spa experience to the next level. Ocean Avenue Aesthetics, which just opened in August 2021, offers "beauty by the beach." Nestled in one of Los Angeles' most famous neighborhoods, the spa provides a simple approach to beauty. The Ocean Avenue Aesthetics' welcoming atmosphere combines high-quality simplified treatments curated for real results. The team of professionals is led by world-renowned Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Champagne.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to open Ocean Avenue Aesthetics here in Santa Monica. Our treatments are meant to truly capture the essence of quintessential beachside living in the form of feeling and looking your best," says Ocean Avenue Aesthetics founder Dr. Jason Champagne. "We want our clients to feel right at home, so we've set our intentions on creating the ultimate boutique medspa experience just for them."

From facials to fillers, Ocean Avenue Aesthetics offers a variety of procedures that'll help make you feel and look radiant.

Ocean Avenue Aesthetics offers a simplified boutique spa experience as one of LA's newest additions to the medspa scene. Embrace your natural beauty. Book an appointment at OceanAvenueAesthetics.com . Stay updated on the newest procedures and beauty news by following @OceanAvenueAesthetics on Instagram.

Ocean Avenue Aesthetics – where beauty and wellness meet.

About Ocean Avenue Aesthetics:

Ocean Avenue Aesthetics beachside bungalow medspa provides a simple approach to beauty. Inspired by the calming sounds of the ocean, relax and rejuvenate while you address your wellness concerns in the intimate private setting, designed to feel like you're getting a service at home. The team of professionals is led by world-renowned Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Champagne, known for delivering natural-appearing results tailored to each individual. Ocean Avenue Aesthetics specializes in beauty treatments such as problem-solving medical-grade facials, cutting-edge cosmetic treatments, and contouring injectable fillers. Book your appointment today at OceanAvenueAesthetics.com . Follow @OceanAvenueAesthetics on Instagram for compelling before & after images or to explore your wellness options.

