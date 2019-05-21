New Brain Health & Research Institute To Fight And Reverse Brain Disease

BH&RI has entered into a scientific partnership with the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB), founded by genomics innovator Dr. Leroy Hood and led by renowned scientist Dr. James Heath. Through this collaboration, BH&RI will blend the practical application of medical therapies and treatment protocols with advanced DNA analytics and computational biology.

"Nearly six million Americans are suffering currently from Alzheimer's disease and, with a new diagnosis every 66 seconds, that number is expected to grow to as many as 16 million in this country alone by 2050. Yet, every effort to develop effective drug therapies have come up empty," stated Dr. Ross. "This is why we have joined forces with ISB to provide knowledge, hope, and, importantly, results for patients facing the devastating effects of this and other neurodegenerative diseases."

Ross will lead a team of medical practitioners trained in the administration of multi-modal therapies that have demonstrated early clinical promise in the detection, slowing, and in some cases, reversal of neurodegenerative cases.

"This is a unique opportunity to bring the most advanced concepts in personalized medicine, with scientific rigor, to crippling diseases such as Alzheimer's and dementia," said Dr. Heath.

"Our work must remain on the leading edge of biology, but it must also be put to use for the benefit of the millions of people suffering the scourge of brain disease," added Dr. Hood, senior vice president and chief science officer of Providence St. Joseph Health, co-founder of ISB, and one of only 20 people in the world to be elected to all three National Academies. "With her years of successful functional medicine expertise and her deep experience with the complex and layered nature of Alzheimer's, we are proud to join Dr. Ross and her team in this fight for brain health," he continued.

Joining Ross at the Brain Health & Research Institute are Drs. Kristine Lokken and Jeremy Whiting, both of whom have distinguished themselves in brain health practices. Stephen Ross will serve as chief operating officer, leveraging his decades-long experience in clinic leadership and administration. Finally, Certified Health Coach Kerry Mills will join as patient coordinator and Dementia Coach.

ABOUT MARY KAY ROSS, M.D., FACEP

Following an extensive career in trauma medicine, Dr. Ross served as the Chief Medical Officer of MPI Cognition, the firm credited with introducing multi-modal Alzheimer's therapies to America. While at MPI Cognition, Ross trained hundreds of physicians and helped to improve brain health and cognition for thousands of patients. In addition, since 2010, Ross has owned and operated The Institute for Personalized Medicine, at which she established her leadership in the study of molds, toxins, fungi, and heavy metals as contributors to neurodegenerative diseases.

ABOUT Institute for Systems Biology

Institute for Systems Biology is a collaborative and cross-disciplinary non-profit biomedical research organization based in Seattle. We focus on some of the most pressing issues in human health, including brain health, cancer, sepsis and aging, as well as many chronic and infectious diseases. Our science is translational, and we champion sound scientific research that results in real-world clinical impacts. ISB is an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the United States.

