New Branch Manager for First Community Mortgage in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Tyler Smith as a Branch Manager in its Wilmington office. He can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country, focusing primarily on North and South Carolina, as well as Florida, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Tyler Smith - First Community Mortgage First Community Mortgage logo

"Tyler's extensive background in sales and management, as well as his attention to building and maintaining quality relationships makes him an excellent fit for our team," says Jeromy Estes, FCM Assistant Vice President. "And his experience in real estate is a great bonus for his mortgage clients."

Smith makes his home in Carolina Beach with wife Whitney, daughter Ellarie and miniature goldendoodle Kaya. He is active in serving his community and philanthropic causes that are uplifting and support personal growth.

"I am proud to make my clients top priority and provide unwavering support throughout every transaction," Smith says, "because I understand and invest in excellent customer service and appreciate the positive and empowering impact that comes with home ownership."

Smith was a SuperPrep All-American quarterback in high school and played college football for Maryland University and Elon University, and continues his focus on fitness and health as a certified Strength and Conditioning coach and a USA Weightlifting coach. Away from work he enjoys hanging out with family, beach life, fishing, surfing and riding his motorcycle, and notes that the family dog goes everywhere with them.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. It was recently named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Tyler Smith (NMLS #2186958) can be reached at 610-573-0706 and [email protected].

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage

Related Links

https://www.firstcommunitymortgage.com

