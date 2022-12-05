NEW BRAND, OSHEN, LAUNCHES FIRST MAKEUP CASE MADE WITH RECYCLED OCEAN-BOUND PLASTIC

Already the IT holiday gift for beauty lovers

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OSHEN has launched the first makeup storage case made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. Sourcing materials from Oceanworks, the leader in responsible plastic, the OSHEN Makeup Case is 32% recycled ocean bound plastic. Combining style, function and sustainability, the OSHEN Makeup Case is the perfect gift for makeup lovers.

The case holds up to 200 pieces of makeup/tools, is easy to clean, features a unique stand-up brush section, and is compact enough to fit under a countertop, but pretty enough to leave on top.

OSHEN Makeup Case. The IT gift for makeup lovers. The first makeup case made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. Available in matte white and gunmetal silver or dusty pink and rose gold. Limited availability at www.oshenco.com. (CNW Group/OSHEN)

"As a beauty lover, I wanted to create a makeup case that proves sustainable products can be beautifully designed and highly functional," said Tonia Krauser, Founder. "Using more sustainable materials costs a little more and takes more time, but it's the right thing to do. And the end result is a gorgeous product that we feel good about."

Price: $150

Shipping: free to Canada & U.S.

Material: 32% recycled ocean-bound plastic

Impact: each case prevents 1.3 pounds of plastic from entering our oceans

Colours: Matte White & Gunmetal Silver – Dusty Pink & Rose Gold

Limited availability: online at www.oshenco.com

ABOUT OSHEN:

OSHEN is a female-founded, eco-conscious lifestyle brand that creates sustainable storage products made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. The debut product, the OSHEN Makeup Case, is the first makeup storage case made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. OSHEN's mission: more organized homes and cleaner oceans.

