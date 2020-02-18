New Breed Appoints Jim O'Neill and Vipul Shah to Board of Directors

"Both Jim and Vipul have an undoubtedly strong background with high-growth companies and truly understand our world," says CEO Patrick Biddiscombe. "With Jim's deep understanding of the HubSpot ecosystem and scaling SaaS businesses, combined with Vipul's experience investing in, running and scaling high-growth companies, we truly feel like together we can revolutionize the way companies grow."

Jim was a founding member of HubSpot and helped the company grow from 5 employees to over 1,500 and from 10 customers to over 25,000. He was named CIO of the Year by the Boston Business Journal in 2015 and sits on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dean's Council of Strategic Advisors.

"I look forward to truly being helpful to New Breed as they look to further tech-enable their services and offerings," says Jim. "We can bring a tech-operator's perspective and a product mindset to New Breed's growth. They already have the technology and the focus on helping their clients scale sustainably. We look forward to working with them to solve everything from the front office to the back office."

Vipul co-founded and successfully scaled Pyramid Digital Solutions, a three-time member of the Inc. 500, and sold the business to SunGard Data Systems, a publicly-traded company on the NASDAQ. Subsequently, Shah spent over 10 years investing in high-growth companies while working for investment firms, including Goldman Sachs Private Equity.

"I have evaluated numerous companies and have seen some pretty amazing cultures, New Breed's truly stands out," says Vipul. "Every time we met someone new from the team, our confidence in New Breed grew because of the authenticity of their people and their thought leadership in the SaaS Industry."

About New Breed

New Breed is a marketing, sales and customer success firm for the world's fastest-growing B2B companies. We align people, processes and platforms in order to drive success for our clients. As HubSpot's Top North American Partner, New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company grow.

For more information visit: https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/new-breed-appoints-jim-oneill-and-vipul-shah-to-board-of-directors

