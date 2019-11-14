New Brookdale Senior Living Apprenticeship Program Approved

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has given Brookdale Senior Living approval to create a new certified nursing assistant (CNA) apprenticeship program. The program will provide Brookdale associates with on-the-job and technical training to advance their careers, and help address a projected nationwide shortage of healthcare workers and professional caregivers. Brookdale plans to pilot the program at communities in Chattanooga, Tenn., early next year, and will consider expanding the program into other cities.

"The apprenticeship program has the potential to change an associate's life, while providing Brookdale communities with the talent they need to enrich the lives of our residents," said Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier. "This is an investment in our people and our communities that aligns with our business strategy to be a talent magnet."

Each apprentice will be paired with a mentor for coaching and support during what is estimated to be a year-long program. In addition to career development, associates who complete the program will earn a nationally recognized certified nursing assistant certificate and be eligible for up to three pay increases during the program, if certain milestones are met. Brookdale communities that participate will commit to developing talent in an earn-while-you-learn setting.

"The apprenticeship program has the potential to boost Brookdale's retention rates by giving associates a solid career path," said Diane Johnson May, Brookdale's executive vice president, human resources. "At Brookdale, we make lives better, including the lives of our associates. The happiness of those we serve is dependent on the happiness of our associates, so we provide competitive compensation, a great benefits package and opportunities for advancement. We want our people to take home more than just a paycheck."

With this approval, Brookdale will now work with state and local economic development offices to launch and eventually expand the program. This CNA program is Brookdale's first U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeship program. The company will explore expanding apprenticeship training to other positions in the future.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Sign up for news alerts at brookdalenews.com.

Contact: Mitch Kline, 615-564-8788 mkline2@brookdale.com

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.brookdaleliving.com

