NEW BZZZ AROUND TOWN: Celebrity Tattoo Artist JonBoy Sets Up Shop at Moxy Times Square

Opening today, JonBoy's tattoo shop at Moxy Times Square has been completely designed and customized to reflect his personality and interests. The space evokes a feeling of home, adorned with one-of-kind designer keepsakes, including his recognizable Gucci tattoo table, exclusive items from Supreme and Gucci Ghost, and funky neon lighting to indicate when he is on-duty. In familiar JonBoy fashion, an Instagrammable curtain backdrop provides an epic photo moment for clients to show off their new ink.

JonBoy's decision to relocate his studio to Moxy Times Square stems from his inherent interest in hotels, instilled at a young age while going on frequent road trips with his family and staying at multiple hotels. Through his travels from childhood to now, he has become a true expert, deeming himself a 'hotel junkie' who is always looking for new and exciting hotspots. After staying at Moxy Times Square while traveling in and out of the city, taking one-off appointments in the hotel's guest rooms, he was inspired to move his shop to the hotel.

Drawn to the hotel's aesthetic and proximity to Times Square, as well as his favorite karaoke bars in Koreatown, JonBoy says, "When I used to think about living in New York, I would always think 'Times Square'. The circus-like amusement of the neighborhood and Magic Hour, Moxy's rooftop bar, fits perfectly with the history of tattoo culture and I want to ensure my clients get an experience that feels as iconic and memorable as the location."

With regular clientele including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Zayn Malik, Post Malone, G-Eazy and more, JonBoy's new tattoo shop will give locals, guests and customers all over the world a chance to see and experience the work of one of the most notorious tattoo artists in the country.

Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone and developer of Moxy Times Square adds, "It's a fantastic opportunity to provide our guests the unique experience of engaging with an integral piece of pop culture and art in the heart of Bar Moxy. Nowhere else can someone walk into a hotel's lobby and see people from all walks of life receiving tattoos from an artist like JonBoy."

To celebrate the shop opening, JonBoy will be hosting walk-in appointments only on Saturday, February 23rd from 3 P.M. – 9 P.M. Walk-ins will be first come, first served.

The shop will be open every Tuesday - Saturday from 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. To make an appointment, email jonboy@moxytimesquare.com . Hotel guests will receive priority access for reservation bookings. JonBoy joins Moxy Times Square's exciting roster of partners including TAO Group, Blind Barber, and a rotating series of fashion, beauty, fitness and wellness brands.

For more information, please visit http://moxy-hotels.marriott.com/nyc/timessquare/jonyboy-tattoo.

About Moxy Times Square

An energetic alternative to the typical hotel experience, Moxy Times Square proves that affordability doesn't mean sacrificing style or comfort. 612 bedrooms are cleverly designed by Yabu Pushelberg to adapt to modern traveler's changing needs, with a wide variety of room types, flexible furniture, oversized walk-in showers, furiously fast and free Wi-Fi, and personal screencasting technology! Immersive social spaces are built for co-working and play, encouraging visitors and locals to intermingle. TAO Group's eating and drinking destinations at Moxy include Legasea, a seafood brasserie; Egghead, an egg-centric sandwich shop; Bar Moxy a communal lobby bar; and The Pickup, a twist on the traditional grab-and-go. Magic Hour, NYC's largest all-season hotel rooftop bar and lounge features an "urban amusement park" concept and epic skyline views. Blind Barber, a NYC based barber shop-plus-speakeasy, offers cuts, shaves, hangover treatments, and blow dry & style services from their team of grooming experts, conveniently located in their Moxy outpost. Famed celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy offers coveted tattoo appointments five days a week in his personalized shop at Bar Moxy, complete with his Gucci tattoo table and Instagrammable backdrop. Moxy Times Square has an innovative design and a playful soul—at rates that make it accessible to all. To learn more about Moxy Times Square, visit www.MoxyTimesSquare.com.

SOURCE Moxy Times Square

