New "C-Suite Intelligence" Podcast Reveals What Separates the Best-of-the-Best Leaders from Everyone Else

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening a window into how the world's highest-performing C-suite executives get to be and stay the "best of the best," The Miles Group/TMG today launched the new podcast "C-Suite Intelligence: Leadership Lessons from Coaches to the World's Top-Performing Executives."

The podcast kicks off with six episodes, including "How the Smartest CEOs Are Preparing for the Next Recession," featuring TMG chief executive and founder Stephen Miles. Miles is an executive coach to top CEOs and COOs around the globe. Listen to the podcast here.

"We touch a very elite part of the world," says Miles. "We work with, often for many years, those who have ascended to be CEO of a corporation or who are running these exciting new companies that are growing rapidly. Through these experiences, we have captured a lot of learnings that can help people at different points in their career but don't have access to a coach. So we developed the podcast to give people this access."

What will listeners get out of it? CEOs running top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the best of the best. "A key thing we have learned in our work is that 'winners' do things differently," says Miles. "In C-Suite Intelligence, we take the intelligence we've learned about those winning behaviors and practices and explain how this advice applies to people at different levels in a company."

The TMG experts: Miles and his TMG colleagues Taylor Griffin, Courtney Hamilton, and William (Billy) Stern work closely with some of the most successful C-suite officers at companies ranging from the largest and most recognizable global corporations to private equity portfolio companies and emergent VC-backed firms. They are across the desk, on the plane, side-by-side with executives to help them continuously up their game as leaders. They also coach them through the toughest times their company faces – from sudden leadership changes to business downturns to crisis events.

The episodes: The podcast episodes are timely, candid, and free of jargon – how real executives talk about their problems and how to fix them; average episode length is around 20 minutes. The six launch episodes, in which journalist Richard Davies interviews TMG experts on a hot topic for the C-suite today, are:

Episode 1: How the Smartest CEOs Are Preparing for the Next Recession

Even when business is booming, the smartest CEOs put plans in place for when the next downturn arrives. Stephen Miles discusses the ways CEOs are planning with their top team and talking with their board and investors about their approach and strategy should a recession emerge.

For some companies, a period of success can be dangerous: a "stasis mindset" takes root, with a complacent, "we know best" attitude bringing down even the most high-performing companies over time. Stephen Miles explains that the best leaders actively fight this off by embracing a "growth mindset," seeking out new challenges and new ways of thinking by looking outside what they already know.

When new owners take over your organization, how do you protect your job? With 5 consecutive years of acquisition volume topping $3 trillion and a robust private equity market chasing company investments, Courtney Hamilton explains the best ways to prepare yourself for this almost inevitable event.

Working for a tough boss doesn't mean that you are powerless in your job. Taylor Griffin explains ways to be effective in your role even in difficult situations, and how working for a demanding boss can be one of the most valuable experiences of your career.

Meetings are the most expensive use of company resources, yet everyone comes out of meetings that are too long, poorly organized, and a waste of everyone's time. But they don't have to be. Stephen Miles describes what's necessary to make meetings productive, efficient, and on-topic.

Courtney Hamilton and Billy Stern discuss what to expect if the company is being evaluated by a private equity firm, explaining what happens during a talent assessment, how to tell what investors look for in leadership going forward, and how to demonstrate that you bring value to the company in its new ownership.

Subsequent episodes of C-Suite Intelligence will be released bi-weekly, covering topics ranging from dealing with brilliant but challenging employees, working in a diverse global workforce, and the increasing responsibility leaders bear around hot-button social issues.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries.

