New Cache Creek Casino Resort Hotel Stuns with Beauty Inspired by Northern California's Alluring Capay Valley

"Architecturally, the exterior design fits seamlessly within its idyllic setting and is a fresh take on the California Mission-style aesthetic reflected in the four-diamond resort property," says Nathan Peak, AIA, Design Director at HBG Design.

HBG Design's 'Plentiful Valley/Fertile Ground' interior design concept springs to life inside, inspired by characteristics of the Capay Valley that are experienced during the four distinct seasons.

"Interiors draw heavily from the region's agrarian landscape using organic and textural materials and patterns to connect the new resort hotel to the heart of the valley and its abundant agriculture," says Emily Marshall, IIDA, Interior Design Director at HBG Design. "The guest experience relates beautifully to the region's unique sense of place."

The vibrant lobby bar/lounge incorporates maroon hues accented by honey golden tones and frenzied hive patterns recalling the honeybee and its agricultural significance to the valley. The Enso Sushi bar blends almond blossom inspired color and texture with natural wood grain and organic cork and bamboo. The C2 Steak & Seafood restaurant's rich custom millwork and dramatic glass globe pendant light wall emulate the bounty of the valley's wine country and cattle farms.

"The hotel tower and function spaces have been sited to amplify the limitless views over the valley," says Peak. Cache Creek has raised the bar dramatically on guest amenity offerings with the upscale resort expansion. Guestrooms and suites offer panoramic views, while the glamourous two-story Presidential Suite offers a private media/theater room, private spa and fitness room. "There is nothing in the region quite like it," adds Marshall. New entertainment and event amenities, a landscaped resort pool environment and a new full-service luxury spa complete the phased expansion.

