New Caliber Collision Academy Gives Ft. Carson Soldiers Opportunity to Jump Start Civilian Careers with Innovative Collision Repair Training Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Collision announces the opening of its Changing Lanes Falcon Academy, an innovative training program for Ft. Carson soldiers nearing the completion of their military service, to learn skills for a successful new career in the fast-growing collision repair industry.

A Caliber Collision trainer works with a Ft. Bragg soldier at Caliber's Changing Lanes Academy in Fayetteville, NC. Classes for Ft. Carson soldiers start every seven weeks at the new Caliber Collision Falcon Academy.

Applications are now being accepted for Changing Lanes Falcon Academy classes. The first cohort started August 28 with additional classes every seven weeks with 14 positions available in each. Participants in Changing Lanes receive free training, certification and employment opportunities prior to transitioning out of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Upon successful completion of the 18-week program, which consists of a combination of class instruction and hands-on training, participants receive employment offers at Caliber locations throughout Colorado and nationwide. Each graduate will also receive a $12,000 toolbox to jump start their careers.

Falcon Academy in Colorado Springs is the third Changing Lanes Academy launched by Caliber Collision over the past 18 months. The first Changing Lanes Academy opened in 2017 at Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina, followed by Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas.

"We appreciate all of our community partners who work to help our transitioning soldiers," said Mike Webb, Fort Carson Director of Human Resources. "Industry knowledge and skills that can help bridge the gap greatly assists them in their transition to the civilian life."

"Changing Lanes is an absolute win-win for our military heroes and Caliber," said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision Chief Executive Officer. "Transitioning soldiers gain valuable skills to jump start a rewarding collision repair career. Caliber Collision benefits from bringing on board teammates whose military training and background mirrors our core values and our commitment to provide complete satisfaction as we restore the rhythm of lives."

To date, more than 100 service members have graduated from Caliber Collision's Changing Lanes programs at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Hood. Caliber Collision anticipates enrollment of 50 additional soldiers by the end of this year at Ft. Hood, Ft. Bragg, Ft. Carson and other military installations throughout the country. The company's overall goal is to train 300 soldiers per year with the addition of Fort Carson.

To apply for this ground-breaking military service training program, please visit ChangingLanes@CaliberCollision.com.

About Caliber Collision Centers



Caliber Collision Centers is the largest collision repair company in America with 602 I-CAR Gold Class Professional certified collision repair centers across 19 states. Caliber is consistently ranked among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry and backs all repair work with a written, lifetime warranty available at any of its repair centers. For more information about Caliber Collision, please visit our website at www.calibercollision.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

