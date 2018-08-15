New Campaign Shows How Esurance Makes Insurance Surprisingly Painless

How did we know insurance is so frustrating to people? We talked to our customers and people shopping for insurance and listened when they told us. Between all the jargon, various coverage options, fine print, and complex pricing, insurance can be a frustrating experience.

"We listened to consumer feedback and heard their concerns loud and clear," said Nancy Abraham, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at Esurance. "So we're on a mission to make the insurance experience better. From getting a quote to filing a claim, our customers will see just how fast, easy, and affordable insurance can be. And speaking of quotes, this one is getting really long, so I'm going to end it now."

We know you might not take our word for it. That's why we hired the straight-shooting and highly likeable actor Dennis Quaid to be the new Esurance spokesperson. It's also his first on-screen commercial role. Watch it here first.

Dennis Quaid gives a humorous performance that embodies the brand's honest approach to insurance. Quaid breaks the fourth wall, acknowledging he's in a commercial and speaking directly to viewers about how Esurance is making insurance simple and straightforward — just like the ad itself.

Of course, it's all well and good to tell you we're taking the pain out of insurance. But what are we really doing to make that happen? Here's our answer in the form of easy-to-understand bullet points:

We use plain English. We've designed an easy-to-use online experience that makes it simple and fast to get a quote and understand your coverage options. And we have online tools like Coverage Counselor® that explain things in a way that makes sense — helping people choose the right coverages for them. That way, you'll be confident you're properly protected.

We use helpful tools and technology to make the customer experience simple and hassle-free. With photo claims, for example, filing a claim can be as easy as snapping a few photos and submitting them through our free app, Esurance Mobile. Your money can be sent for repairs within one day.

We offer affordable rates and discounts to save more. Esurance was born online and built to save and we'll continue to make efficiency a top priority in everything we do. And we'll continue to pass those savings on to our customers. We're also helping customers save with simple tools like our DriveSense® mobile app. They'll get a discount just for signing up. And then by tracking their driving habits and continuing to drive safely, customers are able to directly impact how much more they can save.

So there you have it. The new "Surprisingly Painless" campaign will appear in a lot of places starting August 20, including television, streaming audio, digital, and social media to name a few. So, keep an eye out — you can't miss it!

This is the end of the press release, so here's the obligatory call-to-action: See for yourself how Esurance makes insurance surprisingly painless at www.esurance.com.

