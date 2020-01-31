New Canby Community Offers Homebuyers the Ability to Personalize Floor Plans

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Oregon, Inc. (CCB #218193), a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to introduce Seasons at Redwood Landing, a beautiful new community showcasing five popular plans from the Seasons™ Collection.

Richmond America is new to the Greater Portland Area, and is thrilled to introduce its sought-after collection of floor plans. With more than 40 years of experience building dream homes, Richmond American will deliver high-quality, highly personizable options to Portland homebuyers.

Great room in the Pearl floor plan

Grand Opening Event RichmondAmerican.com/SRL

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of Seasons at Redwood Landing on February 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch and tours of the brand-new Pearl and Alexandrite model homes, each boasting open layouts and the versatile design distinctive of Richmond American's Seasons™ floor plans.

Every homebuyer at this exceptional new neighborhood will receive complimentary design consulting at the Home Gallery™, where they can choose from hundreds of options for flooring, fixtures and finishes, ranging from timeless to trendy. Floor plans can also be personalized with structural options, including covered patios, additional bedrooms and 3-car garages.

More about the community:

New homes from the low $400s

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,580 to 2,400 sq. ft.

Prime location near shopping, dining and recreation

Close proximity to area highways

Hundreds of personalization options

For more information, please visit RichmondAmerican.com or call 503.314.4244.

Seasons at Redwood Landing is located at N. 15th Avenue & N. Redwood Street, Canby, OR 97013.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://ir.richmondamerican.com

