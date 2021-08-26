New "Captain Tsubasa" Story "NEXT DREAM" by Yoichi Takahashi to Appear in "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" This Fall!

The new story plot was created by Yoichi Takahashi, the original author of "Captain Tsubasa", and will be produced by KLab under supervision.

The story takes place after the Madrid Olympics in Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun, currently being serialized in the Grand Jump special edition Captain Tsubasa Magazine (Shueisha), and will highlight the appearances of familiar characters in new roles and brand new characters every month in the game.

About the Background

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team released in 2017 and, as of March 2021, has exceeded 35 million downloads worldwide. The game continues to be enjoyed by players from all over the world.

In addition, KLab has sponsored the Nankatsu SC soccer club represented by Yoichi Takahashi since the 2018 season, hosted worldwide tournaments for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team since 2019, and continues to interact with "Captain Tsubasa" fans, soccer fans, and game players in various ways.

KLab hopes to realize its vision of "bringing the world together through entertainment" by sharing future story developments in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team worldwide for "Captain Tsubasa" fans and game players to enjoy together.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Related Links

https://www.klab.com

