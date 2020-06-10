New CBD Company, InnerGreen CBD, Paves the Way for Science-Based CBD

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerGreen CBD , a new, national CBD company, is making leaps toward creating a more trustworthy product that customers can get behind through their partnership with a reputable lab.

InnerGreen has partnered with Encore Labs to test their product independently for quality and efficacy in every single batch created. InnerGreen CBD's process begins with in-house technicians testing the product, after they collect their results, the batch is then sent to the third party lab.

InnerGreen CBD logo

"We really wanted to pin-point areas the product could improve so that our work is always evolving, always getting better," a representative from the company stated. "We're aiming to set a new benchmark for CBD products as a whole, and we're going to start the trend by holding ourselves to a higher standard than the rest. After all, revolutions start small."

The partner lab provides a detailed report that breaks down the contents of the CBD oil by the common compounds found in CBD extracts. Customers can view this report with information regarding the amount of THC, CBD, CBN, CBG and other ingredients that make up the whole of their CBD oil product. This provides an unusual glimpse into the exact makeup of every product and, by extension, every dose of oil. This information is available for their creams, gummies, mints, and even their hand sanitizer.

InnerGreen CBD have differentiated themselves by providing high-efficacy products that come in a wide range of styles. From topicals to tinctures, InnerGreen CBD can provide pure hemp extract in many forms. Thanks to their rigorous lab testing, the product is guaranteed to be pure and effective, as well as providing the exact dosage on the label.

As the demand for effective CBD products rises, and with more universities being given the green light to invest in their own research, the quality of CBD products is under more scrutiny than ever before. That's why InnerGreen CBD is pushing to provide a product that consumers everywhere can trust. Exploratory lab-testing, improved extraction processes, and totally organic crops is just the start for a company that's driven by the desire to offer a product that people can know more than just the origin of.

InnerGreen CBD is an up-and-coming CBD company that's dedicated to exploring the possibilities within the CBD industry. The company is eager to provide the nation with a CBD provider that they can trust and know personally as well as explore new possibilities for CBD oil products.

