New Center for Children on the Autism Spectrum Opening in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is opening a new autism therapy center for children this spring. The new center at 2155 Point Boulevard in Elgin is designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism and their families.

Caravel's Clinic Director Tiffany Spicer, BCBA, an autism specialist who grew up in Elgin and Bartlett, will oversee the new location. Her team will offer a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, and family support.

"As someone with deep roots in the Elgin community, I feel honored to be leading a team that will help local families by dramatically expanding access to these services," said Spicer. "Especially when we can start ABA treatment during the early developmental years, we can truly change lives," explained Spicer.

Caravel Autism Health was founded by clinicians dedicated to working with children with autism. Its centers are led by clinical professionals who are trained to recognize the early signs of autism through a comprehensive evaluation process. If a diagnosis is confirmed, Caravel's team designs a customized treatment plan based on the principles of ABA therapy. ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. The efficacy of ABA treatment for children with autism is recognized by Autism Speaks, the American Psychological Association, and the U.S. Surgeon General, among others.

Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller explained that local demand for high quality autism therapy services is driving the company's expansion. "In too many communities, families do not have access to autism health experts who can provide the critical services their children need," said Miller. "We're opening new centers to bring diagnostic and therapeutic services into communities that need this expertise."

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

