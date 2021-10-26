New Center for Children with Autism Opens its Doors in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest center this week. Caravel's new clinic in north Spokane is designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism and their families.

The new center at 11909 North Division Street is led by clinical professionals who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism to develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. Rooted in positive reinforcement, ABA treatment for children with autism is recognized for its effectiveness by the U.S. Surgeon General, the American Psychological Association, and Autism Speaks.

According to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller, "We are growing our presence in communities like Spokane because we believe that families deserve access to the best possible care. When we build a center, we bring resources into communities and provide expertise. We are committed to delivering care that will yield the best possible outcomes for children with autism."

The north Spokane center is led by clinic director Suzanne Robinson, BCBA-D, LBA. "Our team has been providing in-home therapy for young people with autism for many years," explained Robinson. "With this new center in Spokane, we're now able to provide diagnostic evaluation services as well as center-based ABA programs. ABA therapy can be life-changing, especially when we can start in the early developmental years, so we're thrilled to be offering this new option for families."

Caravel's team is currently scheduling appointments for children ages 2 and up. For more information, please call 509-319-2235 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

Related Links

caravelautism.com

