New Center for Higher Ambition Leadership CEO Jeannie Diefenderfer Shares Bold Vision to Increase Reach and Impact of the Nonprofit

BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeannie Diefenderfer has been named chief executive officer of the Center for Higher Ambition Leadership (CHL), a non-profit community formed by and for CEOs committed to building high-performing organizations that deliver superior economic and social value. As CEO, Diefenderfer will represent CHL with business leaders, cultivate relationships and partnerships for the organization, and strategically expand programming to align with evolving member priorities.

A Bold Agenda Centered on Purpose

The CHL community is a touchstone for values-centered CEOs and organizations as they navigate the complex world of multiple constituents — sometimes at odds with short-term investor and industry pressures. Members include BD, Boston Scientific, Henry Schein, NETSCOUT, NYU Langone Health, Pacific Dental Services, Quest Diagnostics, United Rentals, and Xylem.

"We see increasing demand for intentional leadership development, the chance to connect with other values-centered executives, and the practical resources and leading-edge research we bring to our members," said Diefenderfer. "What drew me to this role was the opportunity to build on our foundational work and scale it to achieve greater results. In the next twelve months you'll see us grow membership by strategically expanding our programming to best serve our members and deepen the impact we have on individual leaders, organizations, and communities at large."

Diefenderfer brings exceptional credentials to this role, spanning corporate executive leadership, academic board service, and stewardship of purpose-driven non-profits, including:

28 years of technical and operations experience at Verizon Communications, including leading a 10,000-person global customer care organization for enterprise customers and the implementation of capital to expand Verizon's global network across six continents;

more than a decade as board trustee, including five years as vice chair, for Tufts University ; and,

; and, board member for the National Association of Corporate Directors' New Jersey Chapter and independent board director of Colony Capital, Inc.

New Board Members Bring Expertise and Commitment to Multi-Stakeholder Value Creation

The organization announced new appointments to its board of directors:

Mike Barkley , former CEO of KIND Snacks

, former CEO of KIND Snacks Irene Chang Britt , former president of Pepperidge Farm, and independent board member for Amica Senior Lifestyles, BrightHouse Financial and e-commerce firm MikMak

, former president of Pepperidge Farm, and independent board member for Amica Senior Lifestyles, BrightHouse Financial and e-commerce firm MikMak Vicki Escarra , senior advisor, Boston Consulting Group, former CEO of both Feeding America and of Opportunity International, and former CMO, Delta Airlines

, senior advisor, Boston Consulting Group, former CEO of both Feeding America and of Opportunity International, and former CMO, Delta Airlines Mary Gentile , PhD, founder of Giving Voice To Values and Professor of Practice at University of Virginia Darden School of Business

They join an illustrious group of leaders on the board: Chair Emeritus Mike Beer, Chair Doug Conant, Russ Eisenstat, Ken Freeman, Nathaniel Foote, Dick Gochnauer, and Ed Ludwig.

Doug Conant Names Chair Advisory Council

Board Chair Doug Conant established the CHL Chair Advisory Council to help the non-profit community increase its reach and impact with purpose-driven leaders, their organizations and their stakeholders around the world.

2021 CHL Board Chair Advisory Council

Katrina Adams , former chair and CEO of U.S. Tennis Association, and executive director of Harlem Jr. Tennis and Education Program

, former chair and CEO of U.S. Tennis Association, and executive director of Harlem Jr. Tennis and Education Program Stephen M. R. Covey , retired CEO of Covey Leadership Center, and NYT and #1 WSJ Best Selling Author on Trust

, retired CEO of Covey Leadership Center, and NYT and #1 WSJ Best Selling Author on Trust Lynne Doughtie , former chair and CEO, KPMG US

, former chair and CEO, KPMG US Glenn Hubbard , economist and former dean of Columbia Graduate School of Business

, economist and former dean of Columbia Graduate School of Business Barbara Humpton , CEO of Siemens North America and CECP board member

, CEO of Siemens North America and CECP board member Sara Mathew , retired chair and CEO of D&B, and current chair of Freddie Mac

, retired chair and CEO of D&B, and current chair of Freddie Mac Robert McDonald , retired chair and CEO, P&G, and former Secretary of Veterans Affairs for President Obama

, retired chair and CEO, P&G, and former Secretary of Veterans Affairs for President Obama David Pyott , philanthropist and former CEO, Allergan

, philanthropist and former CEO, Allergan Dr. David Thomas , president of Morehouse College

, president of Ravi Venkatesan , UNICEF special representative for young people and innovation, former chair, Microsoft India, and former co-chair, Infosys

, UNICEF special representative for young people and innovation, former chair, Microsoft India, and former co-chair, Infosys Timothy Welsh , vice chair, Consumer and Business Banking, U.S. Bancorp

Academic Advisory Council Extends CHL's Connection to Expert Research and Practice

CHL has also created an Academic Advisory Council to stay closely connected with the experts who center their research and work in the Higher Ambition arena, including areas such as shared purpose, organizational culture, employee retention and contribution, long-term stakeholder value, and social/community engagement. CHL founding board members Michael Beer, Russ Eisenstat, and Nathaniel Foote will work closely with these thought leaders to ensure CHL members can apply the latest research across their organizations and stay ahead of emerging trends.

Professor Emeritus, Michael Beer , Harvard Business School (CHL Academic Advisory Council Chair)

, (CHL Academic Advisory Council Chair) Professor Paul Adler , University of Southern California

, Professor James Detert , Darden School of Business, University of Virginia

, of Business, Professor Amy C. Edmondson , Harvard Business School

, Professor Rebecca M. Henderson , Harvard University and Harvard Business School

, and Professor Linda A. Hill , Harvard Business School

, Professor Emeritus Robert S. Kaplan , Harvard Business School

, Professor Henry Mintzberg , McGill University

, Professor Flemming Norrgren , Chalmers University of Technology

, Chalmers University of Technology Professor William Pasmore , Columbia University and Center for Creative Leadership

, and Center for Creative Leadership Professor Emeritus, Robert Quinn , Ross School of Business, University of Michigan

, of Business, Professor Laura Morgan Roberts , Darden School of Business, University of Virginia

, of Business, Professor Denise M. Rousseau , Carnegie Mellon University

, Professor Emeritus Ben Schneider , University of Maryland

, Professor Zeynep Ton , Sloan School of Management, MIT

, Professor Dave Ulrich , Ross School of Business, University of Michigan

, of Business, Professor Emeritus, Andy Van de Ven , Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota

The Center for Higher Ambition Leadership is a not-for-profit community of leaders committed to building high-performing organizations that deliver superior economic and social value. CHL was formed by and for CEOs who recognize that leading with purpose and committing to deliver for all stakeholders is the best way to build organizations that outperform in the short- and long-term. https://www.higherambition.org/

"Now is the time for CEOs to lead. Our employees, our customers, and society are all looking to us to build a brighter future for all," said CHL Board Chair Doug Conant. "CHL is stepping up investment so we can accelerate the trajectory of our members' Higher Ambition efforts -- and help create high-performing and human-centered workplaces that contribute to a more equitable society. We see this work making the world a better place, and we are just getting started!"

SOURCE Center for Higher Ambition Leadership

Related Links

https://www.higherambition.org

