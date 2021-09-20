New Century Resources Corporation to Acquire Emissions Zero Module LLC

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by New Century Resources Corporation (Pink OTC:NCRE):

New Century Resources Corporation is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Emissions Zero Module LLC, a Wyoming Corporation for New Century's restricted common stock.

The principal assets of Emissions Zero Module consist of patents, cash and equipment. New Century will have the right to continue developing, and then producing and marketing the "EZM Module" or license third parties to do so. The EMZ Module is designed to materially decrease the emissions from Gasoline and diesel engines and substantially improve fuel efficiency.

The terms and condition of the Letter of Intent will remain confidential and subject to the completion of each entity's due diligence obligations and the completion of audited consolidated financial statements; and is subject to the majority approval of each Company's shareholders.

This communication to shareholders and the public contains certain forward looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding, estimated future production, and the value thereof, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

