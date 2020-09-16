New CEO at NNG - Chris Greentree joins global automotive software house in September

Chris Greentree grew up in Philadelphia where, from an early age, he helped his father in the family-run repair garage. Cars and driving have always been his passion, and as Chris is fond of saying, "motor oil flows in his veins."

He studied mechanical engineering in Pennsylvania, and then, planning to get closer to the commercial side of the automotive industry, he earned an Executive MBA. This prompted a move from engineering management to product management, product marketing, sales, and general management.



For 20 years, he managed global teams at Honeywell Transportation Systems, working in the United States, France, China, and Switzerland. He then joined one of Germany's biggest automotive software suppliers (Elektrobit) as a board member and EVP of global sales to stabilize and reorganize the Key Account Management and Product Sales teams, creating a world class organization.



"I look forward to the new position and have high expectations. I see great prospects for the company, and I am convinced that NNG's historical success, as well as the expertise available in the company, offer enormous potential for the future. The automotive industry is facing many challenges, but I consider these an important opportunity, both for the company and myself; an opportunity to make NNG both a valued thought-leader and a prosperous automotive player," said Chris Greentree on the occasion of his appointment.



ABOUT NNG LLC

NNG, a global automotive software house, works to provide the best in-vehicle experience for all. The company delivers solutions of exceptional value for connected navigation, cyber security, and user experience.



Known for its iGO Navigation software, its solutions are primarily used in white-label products for major car companies. NNG's navigation is installed on over 60 million devices globally, with 38 car brands and growing.



Represented on all continents, NNG's offices include: US, Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary, Israel, China, South Africa, Japan, Russia, and south east Asia ensuring highly localized solutions and aggregation of the best content available on each market.



Read more: https://nng.com



Follow:

@NNG_News

nng.com/LinkedIn

nng.com/YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275383/NNG_CEO_Chris_Greentree.jpg

Contact:

NNG Group

Marketing Communications

[email protected]

+36 (1) 872-0000

SOURCE NNG

Related Links

https://www.nng.com

