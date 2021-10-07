New Certificates and Programs Headline Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning's Spring 2022 Portfolio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning (EELL) has announced its spring 2022 schedule of open enrollment programs, offering a mix of in-person, live-virtual, self-paced online and hybrid options. Led by Darden's top-ranked faculty, programs offer learners the chance to develop professional skills that are in demand in today's job market, including leadership, strategy, management, design thinking and digital transformation.

Additionally, EELL offers five noncredit certificates, including the newly combined Leadership & Management Certificate, which can be tailored to meet an individual's goals and earned by completing four programs.

"The spring schedule is designed to meet the needs of today's leaders," said Anne Trumbore, executive director of digital and open enrollment for EELL. "New programs such as Introduction to Digital Transformation provide the opportunity to quickly upskill in areas critical for organizational growth, and every program offers the leadership skills to innovate in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Noncredit Certificate Programs Offered in Design Thinking, Strategy and Leadership

Certificate in Design Thinking is led by design thinking pioneer, Professor Jeanne Liedtka and empowers learners to become creative catalysts with a practical approach for generating new ideas and driving innovation. The next 12-week, online program begins 10 January.

Certificate in Business Strategy offers the frameworks and insights to help learners create and drive successful, agile strategies for their organization. The next 12-week, online program begins 21 February.

Certificate in Leadership & Management exposes current and future leaders to a broad field of management specialties and leadership capabilities, transforming professionals into executives capable of leading from the inside out. Programs offered in-person at Darden Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and UVA Darden DC Metro in Arlington, Virginia, and online. Customize your certificate path with four programs to meet your goals.

Spring programs that count toward the Leadership & Management Certificate include:

Certificate in Corporate Aviation Management helps learners develop the leadership and operational acumen vital to corporate aviation personnel and managers. The first in-person program in the certificate series, Managing the Corporate Aviation Function starts 20 March in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Certificate in Data Science for Business Strategy provides leaders the data insights needed to drive strategy and effectively lead data-savvy teams. Spring dates announced soon.

Spring Program in Digital Transformation Offers Keys to Leveraging Big Data

Introduction to Digital Transformation provides insights from some of the world's top brands like Starbucks and Google on how to leverage data and technology to transform operations, culture and customer experience for competitive advantage. The next 6-week online program starts 4 April.

View the full open enrollment program schedule.

Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning is provided by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world's best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden's top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

