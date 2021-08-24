New Chairside® Magazine Issue Published by Glidewell Focuses on Implant, Restorative and Esthetic Dentistry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volume 16, issue 2 of Chairside® magazine, now available in print or online at charisidemagazine.com, discusses some of the most compelling topics in dentistry today, including restorative techniques and materials, chairside CAD/CAM systems, business management, and implant complications.

"In this edition, clinicians will be able to learn how to maximize their dental skills both in the chair and from a management perspective," said Bobbie Norton, managing editor of Chairside magazine.

This edition's featured Q&A profiles Dr. Randolph Resnik, the director of the Misch-Resnik Implant Institute. In the interview, Dr. Resnik discusses everything from his initial interest in prosthodontics and his relationship with the late Dr. Carl Misch, to his recommendation of the Hahn™ Tapered Implant and his outlook on the future of the institute. "It's a great discipline of dentistry," said Dr. Resnik regarding his outlook on implants in the general practice. "I believe everyone should be doing it because it is so rewarding."

The magazine's more clinical highlights include articles on the treatment of fenestrations at implant sites, diagnostic wax-ups, long-term soft tissue health and systemic diseases. "This is another issue that offers practical clinical advice for general dentists — everything from implants, to cosmetic dentistry, to complete dentures and CAD/CAM technology is covered," said Dr. Neil Park, editor-in-chief of Chairside magazine. "We're particularly proud to feature Dr. Randolph Resnik on the cover of this issue, in recognition of his 35-year commitment to helping dentists become successful with implant dentistry."

In addition to representing the clinical side of dentistry, the magazine addresses the business management side that has become so critical for clinicians everywhere. "There's a growing need for practice management education that's directly applicable to all of the cutting-edge advancements made in the industry to address the challenges dentists face as they add new services to their practices," said Jim Glidewell, president and CEO of Glidewell. In response to that need, this edition covers topics like how to produce a top 10% performing practice and introduces the Implant Business Essentials Continuum, a one-of-a-kind continuum that equips clinicians with the leadership and management skills they need to excel in implant dentistry.

"We hope that dentists will enjoy the articles and take advantage of the opportunity to earn four free CEUs," said Dr. Park.

