New charity, Relevium Foundation, supports temporary rent relief for struggling renters

While recent events have fast-tracked the launch, Mr. Capps and Mr. Popp see Relevium Foundation as supporting renters for many years to come. "So many families live paycheck to paycheck and it's heartbreaking to watch them struggle just to keep a roof over their head during times of hardship," said Mr. Capps. "My hope is that the Relevium Foundation can help even just a portion of those renters have a chance to succeed and thrive once again."

"We have always wanted to do more within our own backyard to support renters during times of hardship, through this event and beyond," explained Mr. Popp. "Relevium Foundation gives us the opportunity to give back to the people who we interact with on a daily basis."

Renters applying for temporary rent relief through Relevium Foundation must adhere to stringent criteria and provide specific documentation for verification purposes. An initial Board has been established to review and prioritize applicants based on that criteria to ensure that those who need it most are assisted first.

"This is certainly an opportune moment to launch this foundation," continued Mr. Capps, "as we seek to support our communities, help renters stay on their feet, and allow families continue to raise their children in a safe and happy environment."

In need of temporary rent relief or know someone who is? Apply at https://relevium.org/apply/

Donations are accepted at https://relevium.org/donate/

ABOUT RELEVIUM

Relevium Foundation was founded by members of the Single-Family Rental Industry who have experience managing thousands of homes across the country and understand the hardships faced by renters. Their mission is to provide temporary relief by removing some of the financial barriers that are preventing individuals from building a better future for themselves and their families. To learn more, visit https://relevium.org/.

Follow us on social media: Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

SOURCE Relevium Foundation

Related Links

http://www.relevium.org

