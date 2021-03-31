New Charter Technologies Brings on Best-in-Class Managed Service Provider, Braver Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, announced the partnership of Braver Technology. Braver is the leading Managed Service Provider in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

As New Charter's roster of high-performing North American MSPs continue to grow, Braver Technology, is a welcome addition to New Charter. Mitch Morgan, New Charter Technologies CEO explains, "Kenny and the team at Braver bring a legacy of outstanding service to their clients in this important market for New Charter. Kenny has already proven to be an important element to our Leadership Team that drives our strategy forward."

The partnership model designed to offer peer collaboration while maintaining company individuality was a strong driver for Braver's CEO, Kenny Rounds, when considering the opportunity to join New Charter. "I aligned with the other business owners who weren't looking to sell but rather join an organized peer group to grow and take the business to the next level," explained Rounds.

The partnership engagement process was very transparent and well-received. Rounds explains, "I talked to several of the existing partners and the feedback and dialogue was very candid and consistent. I specifically was attracted to the fact that the entire organization uses the Traction Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). It's great to see that there's a developed plan and strategy in place that we all take a role in building and executing."

The Oval Partners and New Charter Technologies business model is focused on building a caliber of business that the IT industry hasn't yet seen. The strategy is revolutionary and changing the standard in which the industry operates.

Here are the five pillars that make up the foundation of New Charter:

The platform partners with business owners who are not sellers but rather looking for an opportunity to continue what they're doing and having a financial partner for further investment.

A team of business owners to partner with for the sharing of new ideas and industry best practices to accelerate their business forward.

The foundation of the model is centered around the idea that the Managed IT industry is a "people-business" requiring a local touch and should not be consolidated in order to build upon success and reach new growth and service delivery levels.

The partners who make up the New Charter banner are high growth and high margin businesses who share a common set of cultural and business objectives.

The owners are the Leadership team and are collaborating and strategizing in a way that has never been seen in the industry.

According to John Knoll, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Oval, "Braver Technology represents the 9th high-quality MSP to join New Charter. Kenny and team have built a strong differentiated business model that will accelerate under the partnership. Their geographical and vertical presence will complement and grow alongside the team."

