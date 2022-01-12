New Charter Technologies Brings on Microsoft and Digital Transformation Managed Service Provider, Exbabylon

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, announced the partnership of Exbabylon. Located in Newport, Washington, Exbabylon is one of the Northwest's most experienced, forward-thinking and fastest growing IT firms. The team thrives on finding and delivering simple solutions to complex problems and is passionate about digital transformation and next-generation services.

New Charter Technologies CEO, Mitch Morgan is excited to have the company join the growing roster of North American MSPs. "At New Charter we pride ourselves in having best-in-class companies in our platform. Exbabylon is the perfect example. Alex, Tina, and the team at Exbabylon have created an extraordinary company. Their culture, capabilities, and performance level exemplifies what it means to be best-in-class," Mitch explained.

Exbabylon's Founder CEO, Alex Stanton, and co-CEO Tina Stanton are passionate about helping their clients and communities by leveraging the power of digital transformation. By partnering with New Charter, Exbabylon is accelerating its mission and service capabilities while also providing New Charter with enhanced knowledge and resources to drive innovation across the entire platform. This dual acceleration improves the ability to serve clients with advanced security offerings, Microsoft tools, and emerging technologies that align to customers strategic and operational initiatives—empowering their operations as we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Alex explains, "As clients adopt digital transformation and move into the Industry 4.0 world, it's so multifaceted, complicated, and expensive that even a small IT service delivery model requires a ton of complexity and expertise to do it right. We saw a lot of companies not doing it well." The partnership with Exbabylon is pivotal in widening the lead on digital transformation strategies and serving clients with a best-in-class service experience across the New Charter platform.

Exbabylon will remain headquartered in Newport, WA and continues to be led by the same Executive Team, with no structural changes to staffing, the Leadership Team, service delivery or business direction. As a growth minded company with average employee tenure of over five years, Exbabylon is launching a 2022 campaign actively recruiting additional IT and cybersecurity talent in the Newport, Sandpoint, Coeur D'Alene and Spokane markets with multiple new positions now open.

"If you listen to what our customers are telling us and thinking about, this partnership with New Charter gives them access to the scale and scope of IT services that just doesn't exist within a single MSP. This partnership makes us stronger so we can continue taking on these complicated initiatives while giving customers confidence knowing there's a team of experts that know how to do it right," said Alex.

