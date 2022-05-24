New CheapAir.com Study Reveals Top U.S. Cities with Steepest Airfare Hikes

Smaller U.S. cities are being impacted the most

CALABASAS, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CheapAir.com published its first year-over-year airfare study to uncover how much the cost of domestic flights have increased compared to this time last year (March-April 19, 2021), by comparing 128 million airfares in markets across the United States. Due to accelerated travel demand, staffing shortages and inflation, it is no surprise fares are up an average of 26 percent nationwide compared to 2021. The study also revealed there is a significant variance based on which city travelers are departing from—smaller cities are seeing the greatest increase in average fare while bigger cities are experiencing the least change in price.

According to the study, cities with the biggest increase in airfares have smaller airports, servicing smaller metropolitan areas. The main factor impacting these results are the limited number of flights and airlines operating out of these airports as travel demand ramps up. The top ten cities with the largest fare spikes on average compared to 2021 include:

Dayton, OH up 42%, resulting in about $109 more for each airline ticket Flint, MI up 38%, resulting in about $103 more for each airline ticket Greensboro, NC up 38%, resulting in about $95 more for each airline ticket Des Moines, IA up 36%, resulting in about $99 more for each airline ticket Spokane, WA up 35%, resulting in about $107 more for each airline ticket Akron, OH up 34%, resulting in about $94 more for each airline ticket Cincinnati, OH up 34%, resulting in about $79 more for each airline ticket Little Rock, AR up 34%, resulting in about $96 more for each airline ticket West Palm Beach, FL up 34%, resulting in about $97 more for each airline ticket Grand Rapids, MI up 33%, resulting in about $89 more for each airline ticket

On the other hand, big U.S. cities offer the best value, having the smallest increase in airfare from 2021 to 2022. The cities which offer the best departure value on average include:

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport 14%, resulting in about $48 more for each airline ticket

more for each airline ticket Houston 15%, resulting in about $40 more for each airline ticket

15%, resulting in about more for each airline ticket New York / Newark 17%, resulting in about $37 more for each airline ticket

/ 17%, resulting in about more for each airline ticket San Francisco 17%, resulting in about $48 more for each airline ticket

17%, resulting in about more for each airline ticket Boston 19%, resulting in about $48 more for each airline ticket

19%, resulting in about more for each airline ticket Washington 19%, resulting in about $43 more for each airline ticket

Best time to buy: The best time to buy is, on average, 76 days in advance, so plan ahead and book early. Cheapest month to travel: January and February are the cheapest months to travel. For summer vacations, travel in August for better deals and fewer crowds. Depart midweek: Flying out on a Wednesday is the least expensive day to take a flight. Leverage travel tools: Check specific itineraries for the best times to book travel on the CheapAir.com Summer Flight Calendar . Utilize booking protection: Consumers who book with CheapAir.com are covered by Price Drop Payback, which reimburses customers up to $100 per airline ticket if prices drop after purchase.

Headquartered in California, CheapAir.com is powered by a team of 50 travel enthusiasts who use cutting edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options from across the web, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. For expert travel advice, deals and inspiration, connect with us on Facebook or Twitter .

CEO Jeff Klee started CheapAir.com in 1989 from his college dorm room after getting a crash course in the airline industry while planning a backpacking trip through Europe on a student's budget. CheapAir.com still takes a creative approach to helping travelers to find the best trips. Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir has helped over five million people buy plane tickets with confidence.

