New CheckPlus Tool Brings Safety to Offline Meetups

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UrSafe , the global security app offering next-generation personal safety technology, announced a new partnership with RealMe, the transformative technology solution providing dating app users identity scans and personal reputation profiles. Both companies joined forces to introduce CheckPlus, the first-to-market tool that empowers dating apps and online marketplaces with comprehensive risk evaluation via in-app, off-app and offline protection.

Driven by the pandemic and the desire to connect with others, dating apps have seen a 54% increase in user activity. This increase in usage creates added platform risk, and a need for a comprehensive security solution for vetting safety in online and offline interactions. CheckPlus fulfills this need by providing partners with the most advanced and extensive understanding of individual app users' associated risk which enhances security protocol. The tool also leverages Contextual AI from Spectrum Labs, which helps online dating companies recognize toxic behavior in real-time across multiple languages, including solicitation, sexual harassment, sexual grooming, trafficking, and other disruptive behaviors on apps.

"UrSafe's mission is to empower everyone to stay safe anytime, anywhere so that emergencies can be avoided before they ever become one," said Anthony Oyogoa, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of UrSafe. "Through our partnership with RealMe, we can further expand into the online dating space and be the driving force of the next-generation of safety where everyone can stop wondering and start living fully, and safely, because safety isn't a dream, nor a wish, but a right."

With access to CheckPlus, individuals who choose to meet up with those they've connected with online, either from dating apps or online marketplaces commonly used for hiring services, will benefit from RealMe's security services that confirm a user's true identity prior to a meetup. During any in-person interaction, individuals can feel empowered and utilize UrSafe's personal safety app features should they need to contact for help.

"We know more than half of Americans agree it is important to look your best online, even if it means distorting reality. As our lives become increasingly dependent on digital connections, the safety and security of users online needs to be a top priority," said Neil Davis, CBO of RealMe. "We're pleased to partner with UrSafe and Spectrum Labs to introduce CheckPlus, a truly effective 360-degree solution to making people safer."

The new partnership closely follows UrSafe's global expansion into the online dating space with its recent partnership with The Meet Group, as well as its latest international safety initiatives in Africa with telecom agency, Mobile Intelligence. Continuing the brand's momentum of offering global safety within the online dating arena, online marketplace and beyond, UrSafe allows RealMe's new users a free premium subscription to the app's unparalleled personal safety features such as Follow Me, Check In, Hands-Free SOS, and Fake Call, each offering security measures for everyday and emergencies situations.

CheckPlus is now readily available to all dating apps and online marketplaces. To learn more, please visit www.realmehq.com/dating.

About UrSafe

UrSafe is the latest patented, next-generation hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app fully integrated with 911. Now available for download in the App Store and Google Play, UrSafe is a first-of-its-kind technology built by a team of industry experts in healthcare, military service, and public safety and policy. UrSafe gives you the advanced safety features you need at your fingertips including voice-activated SOS, built-in background screening, real-time location-sharing with friends and family, and geo-located 911 response that functions in over 200 countries and territories. Learn more about UrSafe at ursafe.com .

About RealMe

RealMe is a transformative new technology solution providing a turnkey, no-cost way to protect people on dating apps and other online marketplaces. Dedicated to building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet, RealMe created Check™, a revolutionary platform and e-marketplace integration that empowers users with trustworthy identity scans and instant access to more than 325 million personal background profiles. In addition to sharing billions of data points compiled by public records and data sources, Check™ by RealMe is the first online security solution to include an individual Reputation Score for each personal profile shared. Reputation Scores are regularly calibrated based on a person's unique background information, criminal and arrest records, financial records, legal records, and more, and offer dating app and other online marketplace users fast and straightforward reputation insights and validation like never before. For more information on RealMe, visit realmehq.com.

