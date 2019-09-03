New Children's Book, Learning with Ernie - Diversity, by Jennifer R. Robinson, Empowers Kids to Confront Bullying and Accept Differences

Learning with Ernie – Diversity is about a little girl, Emmy who is going through a tough time after moving to a new town. Her parents get Emmy a new rescue pup, Ernie to help her cope. While Emmy and Ernie are at the neighborhood park, they are teased by other kids. Emmy and Ernie find the confidence to confront diversity and bullying issues with responses other children will find useful in similar situations.

Inspiration Behind the Book Series

Jennifer fell in love with her brother's Boston Terrier, Benny. When she found out a litter was born from Benny's dad, she couldn't resist and along came Ernie. Unforeseen circumstances forced Jennifer to find Ernie a new home. Fortunately, Jennifer keeps in touch with Ernie and his wonderful new owner. With Jennifer's love for Ernie, creativity, and passion for writing, this book series concept was born.

About Author

Jennifer is an accomplished graphic designer for more than 20 years who has earned awards and accolades throughout her career. Becoming a children's book author has been one of her proudest accomplishments. This book is dedicated to Jennifer's late brother, Glenn, who sadly passed away before the book was published. Jennifer's portfolio of work can be viewed at www.jracqueldesigns.com and you can follow her on Instagram @learningwitherniebookseries

Reviewed by Barbara Fanson for Readers' Favorite

"Libraries, schools, and homes will want this book on their shelves because it's a wonderful story about a girl and her dog with subtle messages of how to handle bullying and accept diversity." https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/learning-with-ernie-diversity

