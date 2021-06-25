New Chuck Saver Abbott-Robinson Bristle Brushes Saves Costly Handpiece Repairs

SYOSSET, N.Y., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Dental Mfg. Co (www.BuffaloDental.com) – according to leading dental industry handpiece repair companies, one of the leading causes of premature failure in dental handpieces is dust and debris entering through the exposed opening of chucks and collets on handpieces. Recent CDC testing has shown that dangerous contaminants may avoid decontamination by embedding in the internal working of the handpiece in the same manner.

Chuck Saver Bristle Brush Chuck Saver Brush (magnified)

Buffalo Dental's new "Chuck Saver" Abbott-Robinson™ Bristle Brushes eliminates this hazard to handpieces (as shown) by covering the opening of the exposed collet with a small metal shield thus preventing the problem of debris reaching the internal workings of the handpiece and motor. Simply insert your brush as normal, and the patented "Chuck Saver" Shield will add protection.

For a happier handpiece, safe from dust, debris and costly repairs ask your dental distributor for Buffalo Dental's exclusive and patented new "Chuck Saver" Abbott-Robinson™ Bristle Brushes. Chuck Saver brushes feature the same high quality natural bristle brushes ideal for cleaning and polishing denture acrylic cleaning interproximal spaces after denture deflasking and general laboratory or dental office polishing applications. These well-known, industry-standard brushes are durable and provide improved performance over ordinary bristle bushes. "Chuck Saver" bristle brushes are available in soft, standard stiff and extra stiff bristles and all feature solid carbon steel HP mandrels for excellent fit and durability. They are packaged in dozens and boxes of 144. Available in diameters:

No 9. 9/16" – No. 11. - 11/16" and No.12. – 3/4". Please order from your favorite dealer or contact Buffalo Dental and your order will be billed through your choice of authorized distributor.

