New Cigna Care Card To Help Clients Provide Financial Assistance To Employees Impacted By COVID-19

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna has launched the Cigna Care Card to help clients provide financial assistance to keep employees healthy and supported during this challenging time. The new offering will make it easier for employers to support the well-being and peace of mind of employees and their families by designating a tax-free dollar amount to cover expenses incurred as a result of COVID-19.

"We are committed to supporting our clients and customers during this unprecedented situation, ensuring that affordable benefit solutions are in place to provide valuable access to prescriptions, office visits, and behavioral care," said Julie McCarter, VP US Solutions, Cigna. "Together with our clients we can offer a softer landing for people who are facing financial hardship so they can come out of the crisis healthy and resilient."

The Cigna Care Card is a debit card powered by Alegeus that allows clients to pre-load funds that employees can use for qualified disaster relief payments, such as medical payments, groceries, child care, and wellness services.2 Payments are tax-free to employees and fully deductible to the employer.

Cigna continues to take decisive action to support those most impacted by the global pandemic, and the Cigna Care Card is the latest offering in Cigna's expanded solutions available to employers to help solve some of the most pressing health care challenges facing their workforce.

The company is also providing supportive resources for all customers, clients, and communities for managing anxiety, fear, stress and improving resiliency during COVID-19. For more information, visit Cigna's COVID-19 resource center.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America.

Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident, and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 180 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact

Ellie Polack

1 (860) 902-4906

[email protected]

1 Available to customers enrolled in U.S. employer-sponsored plans

2 Qualified expenses governed by IRS Section 139

SOURCE Cigna

Related Links

https://www.cigna.com

